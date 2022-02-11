Back

You Tiao Man mascot can deliver you tiao bouquet to your S'pore date for S$68

Nightmare before Valentine's Day.

Mandy How | February 11, 2022, 12:19 AM

Another F&B merchant, another Valentine's Day bouquet.

Local wholesaler You Tiao Man is selling the you tiao bouquet to capitalise on the season of love and commercial spending.

For S$68, your date will receive an arrangement of traditional you tiao, charcoal you tiao, and a filler herb/plant.

Image via You Tiao Man

While an earlier design had coriander, it seems like the latest version of the bouquet uses another type of foliage.

Photo via You Tiao Man

But coriander or not, the highlight is something else altogether.

The company's mascot, you tiao man, will hand-deliver the bouquet to your recipient on Feb. 13, 2022.

And, if the weather is right, he might even do a dance.

Photo via You Tiao Man

Photo via You Tiao Man

Photo via You Tiao Man

Choose from three time slots to embarrass the object of your affections:

  • 12pm to 2:30pm

  • 2:30pm to 5pm

  • 5pm to 7:30pm

You Tiao Man suggests delivering the bouquet during a date, so that both of you can cringe together, presumably.

Proceeds from the bouquet will be donated to Food from the Heart Singapore, a local charity that distributes food to the needy.

You can order the bouquet here.

Top image via You Tiao Man

