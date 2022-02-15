Man, 61, angry he signed S$1,771 hair package at Yishun salon, shop says he willingly did it

A 61-year-old man, who went for a hair cut and dye job at a hair salon in Yishun, ended up signing up for a S$1,771 package -- and became upset that he did.

The customer, surnamed Lee, then took to social media to air his grievances.

Details about his case were then reported by Shin Min Daily News

What happened

Lee went to the salon at Block 717 Yishun Street 71 to cut and dye his hair on Feb. 5 evening.

He said he had initially wanted to just get a haircut, but decided to dye his hair as well as they were greying.

The staff at the salon then pointed out he has problem with his scalp.

By the end of his salon visit, Lee had allegedly agreed to take up a package comprising 15 haircuts, 15 hair colouring sessions, and 10 scalp treatments.

Not told price

Lee claimed that he was only told about the package and its costs during the check-out process.

He alleged:

"The staff didn't mention the package and related charges from start to end, and only explained the package and related discounts at check-out, saying that it can be paid in two instalments. I think it's ridiculously expensive, but my phone was low on battery, and there were other guests behind me. I paid half of the money, S$941, in a 'confused' manner. The more I thought about it when I got home, the more wrong I felt. As I felt cheated, I told my family about it."

The receipts showed Lee paid S$760, S$91 and S$90 in three separate transactions.

Used his CDC voucher

Lee further alleged that the salon staff told him that CDC Vouchers could be used to offset the cost of the package.

But after using S$95 of the voucher, he was apparently told the salon did not receive the amount.

Niece intervenes

Lee's niece, who is also apparently in the industry, felt that the shop's practices were unreasonable.

She then went to the shop on her uncle's behalf to deliberate matters.

An argument then broke out and the police were called.

A video of the verbal altercation between the customer, his niece and the owner of the salon was circulated online.

Both sides were seen arguing in front of police officers.

The police officers were seen persuading both parties to calm down.

The owner of the salon, a woman, then said: "If you want to sue, go ahead and sue."

No amicable resolution

Lee said he is willing to pay about S$180 for the costs of his visit to the salon that day, but asked for the shop to refund the remaining money that he has already paid for the package.

He also said he has lodged a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore.

Customer signed packages knowingly

In response to Shin Min's queries, the woman who owns the salon said Lee is not a child nor does he have dementia, so he knew what he signed up for when he took up the package.

The owner also said she had told Lee that since he would cut his hair every two weeks and he has the habit of dyeing it every few months, she introduced him to the package.

Owner's side of story

The owner also said that since she knew the customer lived nearby, she offered him 15 sessions for the price of 13.

Regarding the CDC voucher, she clarified that she indeed did not get credited on the spot as she only received the payment the next day.

And when the customer returned that night to her shop to demand a refund, the things he said were in earshot of other customers in the shop at that time.

The owner said Lee told her he would make her shop "popular, and this was said when there were other customers around at that time.

The owner then said had Lee negotiated in a friendlier tone on the day of the package's purchase, things might have turned out different.

She also said the money that has been paid for the package will not be refunded, but she will not pursue the remaining sum.

She said she is willing to allow the exchange of product and services of the same value at the salon, plus welcome Lee back to her shop.

However, she feels the customer might be too embarrassed to go back.

