S'poreans can help save critically-endangered Malayan tigers by becoming Tiger Protectors

This Year of the Tiger, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore is reaching out to members of the public to join the tiger conservation effort by becoming a Tiger Protector.

An endangered species

Globally, tiger numbers have been declining for a century, and the species has lost an estimated 95 per cent of their historical range.

There are only around 3,900 wild tigers left. Less than 200 of which are the Malayan tigers, a species closer to home.

In much of Southeast Asia, the Malayan tigers are still in crisis and declining in number, due to threats like poaching, habitat loss and degradation.

13 countries, where wild tigers reside, have committed to double wild tiger populations by 2022, this Year of the Tiger.

This target known as the "TX2 goal" was set in 2010, when wild tiger numbers hit an all-time low of 3,200.

How can you help as a Tiger Protector?

The charity is appealing for more people to become Tiger Protectors to support efforts in protecting the critically endangered Malayan tiger and its habitat.

As an umbrella species, conserving tigers entails protecting entire habitats and large areas of forests, which also benefits other wildlife species.

As a Tiger Protector, your support will go towards strengthening community efforts in tiger landscapes.

WWF engages local and indigenous communities that rely on these forests for livelihoods and housing.

Your involvement will help the team on the ground to protect habitats from poachers, reintroduce prey species into tiger heartlands, and advocate for the effective management of forests.

You would also be directly supporting conservation work by providing crucial logistics such as:

field packs containing surveillance trackers and boating tools for field teams to track wild tiger movements

camera traps that capture footage and images which provide information about tigers and wildlife

satellite phones for forest guards, field biologists and patrol teams to communicate in deep forests where there is no signal

Perks

As a Tiger Protector, WWF will keep you in the loop about field updates, so you can be assured that your support plays a role in protecting the Malayan tiger.

Tiger Protectors will also receive a series of perks, which includes a Tiger plushie, badges, a tote bag, a postcard and a certificate.

Here is the full list of perks:

Adoption e-Certificate Telegram and WhatsApp stickers Wallpapers Welcome Postcard Wildlife Protector Badge Live news from the field GOTS-certified tote bag Exclusive WWF Plushie Access to exclusive WWF members Telegram group Invite to exclusive WWF members events and activities

Find out more about how to become a Tiger Protector here.

Top image by WWF.