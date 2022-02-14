Back

S'poreans can help save critically-endangered Malayan tigers by becoming Tiger Protectors

There are less than 200 wild Malayan tigers left in the world.

Zi Shan Kow | February 14, 2022, 11:42 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

This Year of the Tiger, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore is reaching out to members of the public to join the tiger conservation effort by becoming a Tiger Protector.

An endangered species

Globally, tiger numbers have been declining for a century, and the species has lost an estimated 95 per cent of their historical range.

There are only around 3,900 wild tigers left. Less than 200 of which are the Malayan tigers, a species closer to home.

In much of Southeast Asia, the Malayan tigers are still in crisis and declining in number, due to threats like poaching, habitat loss and degradation.

13 countries, where wild tigers reside, have committed to double wild tiger populations by 2022, this Year of the Tiger.

This target known as the "TX2 goal" was set in 2010, when wild tiger numbers hit an all-time low of 3,200.

Close-up of a wire snare set in the Belum-Temengor Forest Complex, Malaysia. Image by WWF.

Image by WWF.

How can you help as a Tiger Protector?

The charity is appealing for more people to become Tiger Protectors to support efforts in protecting the critically endangered Malayan tiger and its habitat.

As an umbrella species, conserving tigers entails protecting entire habitats and large areas of forests, which also benefits other wildlife species.

As a Tiger Protector, your support will go towards strengthening community efforts in tiger landscapes.

WWF engages local and indigenous communities that rely on these forests for livelihoods and housing.

Your involvement will help the team on the ground to protect habitats from poachers, reintroduce prey species into tiger heartlands, and advocate for the effective management of forests.

You would also be directly supporting conservation work by providing crucial logistics such as:

  • field packs containing surveillance trackers and boating tools for field teams to track wild tiger movements

  • camera traps that capture footage and images which provide information about tigers and wildlife

  • satellite phones for forest guards, field biologists and patrol teams to communicate in deep forests where there is no signal

Tiger pug-marks, Malaysia. Image by WWF.

Tiger (Panthera tigris) recorded on camera trap in Malaysia's Belum-Temengor Forest Complex. Image by WWF.

Tiger (Panthera tigris) recorded on camera trap in Malaysia's Belum-Temengor Forest Complex. Image by WWF.

Tiger (Panthera tigris) recorded on camera trap in Malaysia's Belum-Temengor Forest Complex. Image by WWF.

Perks

As a Tiger Protector, WWF will keep you in the loop about field updates, so you can be assured that your support plays a role in protecting the Malayan tiger.

Tiger Protectors will also receive a series of perks, which includes a Tiger plushie, badges, a tote bag, a postcard and a certificate.

Here is the full list of perks:

  1. Adoption e-Certificate

  2. Telegram and WhatsApp stickers

  3. Wallpapers

  4. Welcome Postcard

  5. Wildlife Protector Badge

  6. Live news from the field

  7. GOTS-certified tote bag

  8. Exclusive WWF Plushie

  9. Access to exclusive WWF members Telegram group

  10. Invite to exclusive WWF members events and activities

Find out more about how to become a Tiger Protector here.

Top image by WWF.

J&T S'pore hit with hundreds of complaints from frustrated customers, cites global supply chain disruptions, high parcel volume for delays

Some complaints are dated as far back as June 2021, but things seem to have exacerbated over the year end period.

February 14, 2022, 11:56 AM

Novavax non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine allowed to be used in S'pore

Another choice of vaccine available in Singapore.

February 14, 2022, 11:46 AM

S'poreans in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible: MFA

There is no guarantee that MFA will be in a position to assist Singaporeans’ departure if conflict occurs.

February 14, 2022, 11:27 AM

Terrible S'porean first dates that will keep you off dating apps this Valentine's Day

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and so is Covid-19.

February 14, 2022, 09:57 AM

Low Thia Khiang: Residents can ask me if I'm going back to lead Workers' Party

You can ask him personally and he will tell you.

February 14, 2022, 03:41 AM

9,420 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 13, 4 more deaths

The weekly infection growth rate has fallen further to 1.46.

February 13, 2022, 09:37 PM

4-month-old Lot One S'pore Pools outlet lucky streak: 6 winning Toto tickets in 3 months

Heng Ong Huat.

February 13, 2022, 08:33 PM

Waterway Point supermarket selling 10-litre beer for S$119.90, massive popcorn bottles for S$12.80

Bottoms up.

February 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

Can you love more than 1 person at a time? Polyamorous couple answers our burning questions

Gabe and Elle have been dating for four years and practise polyamory, meaning they have other partners outside of their relationship. How do they do this?

February 13, 2022, 06:23 PM

Scanteak CEO shares why their teakwood furniture is worth its price & her belief in working with local talents

Keeping the brand relevant by bringing ideas from overseas and collaborating with local talents.

February 13, 2022, 05:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.