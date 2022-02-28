Back

World's largest plane in Ukraine destroyed by Russian strikes

The plane was built in 1980s.

Belmont Lay | February 28, 2022, 11:19 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The largest plane in the world, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, was destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv on the fourth day of Moscow's invasion, according to Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba tweeted on Sunday, Feb. 27: "Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state."

"We shall prevail!" he added.

Ukraine's state-owned Ukroboronprom group also confirmed the news.

It said in a statement that "Russian invaders destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation, the AN-225" at the Antonov airport in Gostomel near Kyiv.

World's largest aircraft

The aircraft, at 84m long, could transport up to 250 tonnes of cargo at a speed of up to 850kmh.

It had been named "Mriya", which means "dream" in Ukrainian.

The AN-225 made its first flight in 1988.

It was initially built as part of the Soviet aeronautical programme and used to transfer Soviet spacecraft.

It was also used to transport large amounts of humanitarian aid around the world, especially at short notice.

The plane did not fly for many years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It did make a test flight in 2001 in Gostomel, about 20km from Kyiv.

It has been operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for cargo flights and was in high demand during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based at an airport

The plane was based at the Antonov Airport – also known as Hostomel Airport – according to Scottish publication The Herald.

On Feb. 24, the airfield was struck by missiles prior to the attack.

The U.S.-funded media Radio Liberty shared a satellite picture that supposedly showed the aircraft in flames.

Weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom estimated that restoring the "Mriya" would cost over US$3 billion and could take over five years.

"Our mission is to ensure that these expenses are covered by Russia, which deliberately inflicted damage on Ukraine's aviation," the group said.

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

MS Explains: Why food can still be eaten after it has ‘expired' &amp; how to reduce food waste

It’s time for us to step up to the plate. 

February 28, 2022, 11:05 AM

14,228 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 27

Singapore has recorded a total of 14,228 Covid-19 cases.

February 28, 2022, 10:51 AM

Soldiers on Ukraine's Snake Island who told Russian warship to 'go f*** yourself' might still be alive

Russia released the images, Ukraine provided a statement.

February 28, 2022, 04:02 AM

Boys Over Flowers' Kim Hyun Joong is getting married

Congrats!

February 28, 2022, 01:13 AM

Putin puts Russia nuclear forces on high alert

World put on high alert.

February 28, 2022, 12:32 AM

Ukraine to hold talks with Russia: International media

The Kyiv Independent claimed the talks will be held on the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

February 27, 2022, 10:09 PM

'[My parents] called me in tears to say goodbye in case they do not make it': Young Ukrainians in S’pore on pain of being away from family during invasion

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, three young Ukrainians based in Singapore share their fears.

February 27, 2022, 07:10 PM

New Hilton S'pore Orchard takes over Mandarin Orchard, rooms from S$255++

Located right in the heart of Orchard.

February 27, 2022, 07:06 PM

Ukrainian man offers to tow Russian soldiers' tank back to Russia after it runs out of fuel

Russia's need for fuel has been greater than expected in its invasion of Ukraine.

February 27, 2022, 07:00 PM

2 men caught with over 1,630 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Singapore Customs operation at Marsiling

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded for the cartons and packets seized amounted to about S$140,390 and S$11,170 respectively.

February 27, 2022, 05:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.