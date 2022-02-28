World's largest plane in Ukraine destroyed by Russian strikes

The largest plane in the world, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, was destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv on the fourth day of Moscow's invasion, according to Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba tweeted on Sunday, Feb. 27: "Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state."

"We shall prevail!" he added.

Ukraine's state-owned Ukroboronprom group also confirmed the news.

It said in a statement that "Russian invaders destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation, the AN-225" at the Antonov airport in Gostomel near Kyiv.

World's largest aircraft

The aircraft, at 84m long, could transport up to 250 tonnes of cargo at a speed of up to 850kmh.

It had been named "Mriya", which means "dream" in Ukrainian.

The AN-225 made its first flight in 1988.

It was initially built as part of the Soviet aeronautical programme and used to transfer Soviet spacecraft.

It was also used to transport large amounts of humanitarian aid around the world, especially at short notice.

The plane did not fly for many years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It did make a test flight in 2001 in Gostomel, about 20km from Kyiv.

It has been operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for cargo flights and was in high demand during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based at an airport

The plane was based at the Antonov Airport – also known as Hostomel Airport – according to Scottish publication The Herald.

On Feb. 24, the airfield was struck by missiles prior to the attack.

The U.S.-funded media Radio Liberty shared a satellite picture that supposedly showed the aircraft in flames.

У результаті атаки російських військ на аеропорт Гостомель згорів найбільший в світі літак «Мрія».



Про це Радіо Свобода повідомили два поінформованих джерела на підприємстві «Антонов» та підтвердив місьголова Бучиhttps://t.co/euETyEGCsz — Радіо Свобода (@radiosvoboda) February 27, 2022

Weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom estimated that restoring the "Mriya" would cost over US$3 billion and could take over five years.

"Our mission is to ensure that these expenses are covered by Russia, which deliberately inflicted damage on Ukraine's aviation," the group said.

