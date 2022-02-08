Back

Jamus Lim does Rihanna poses to get people to buy Workers' Party umbrella to support party finances

"A fine, handsome umbrella".

Low Jia Ying | February 08, 2022, 02:43 PM

Workers' Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim took to Facebook on Feb. 8 to promote sales of his party's umbrella.

Lim, striking poses with the umbrella a la Rihanna, said sales of party merchandise like this umbrella, will go towards the Workers' Party's finances.

"A fine, handsome umbrella"

The long handle version of the umbrella retails for S$16 on the Workers' Party website, while the compact, foldable version retails for S$13.

Lim said the umbrella "isn't the most subtle way to express your support for an alternative voice in Parliament", but that buying one would help keep the Workers' Party's finances healthy.

He said such merchandise sales are "one of the few ways" that opposition parties can raise funds especially in non-election years when interest surrounding politics tends to wane.

"While it makes a statement, it is also a fine, handsome umbrella, which does a fantastic job of keeping the elements at bay, whether rain or shine," said Lim.

He also noticed residents in Sengkang, where he is an MP, "happily brandishing the umbrella".

