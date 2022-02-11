10 women, aged 24-48, provide companionship to patrons in Sim Lim Square, 1 tests Covid-19 positive

The Singapore police are investigating 28 persons for their alleged non-compliance with safe management measures.

Police raid in Sim Lim Square

On Feb. 9, 2022 at around 9.35pm, the police conducted a check on a nightlife establishment at Sim Lim Square, where 28 persons were found within the premises.

Among these 28 persons, 10 women, aged between 24 and 48, believed to be hostesses of Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese nationalities, were allegedly found to be intermingling and providing companionship to the establishment’s patrons within the premises.

One woman tests positive

One of the women also tested positive for Covid-19 using an Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

All 10 women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

Operators arrested

Two men, aged 34 and 61, who were identified as the purported operators of the nightlife establishment, are being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

They are also investigated for multiple breaches of safe management measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, such as their purported failure to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers, to ensure group sizes did not exceed the prevailing cap on social gatherings, and for permitting the display of film and video recordings within the premises.

Police will conduct more raids

The police said they will continue to maintain a high tempo in conducting enforcement checks to prevent, deter and detect vice and other illicit activities.

Members of the public and businesses are also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.

The police added that they have zero tolerance for those who blatantly disregard the law and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against those who flout the prevailing safe management measures.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The offence of supplying liquor without a valid licence carries a fine of up to S$20,000.

Follow and listen to our podcast here