Woman jaywalking along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 hit by car after appearing out of blind spot

A jaywalker was knocked down by a moving car after she tried to dash across the road at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted to Facebook page Roads.sg on Feb. 21, where it has since garnered over 500 shares within three hours.

Jaywalking

According to the date and time stamp on the footage, the incident occurred on Feb. 20.

The vehicle was travelling along the third lane of a three-lane carriageway, with the second lane occupied by a slow-moving line of vehicles.

This is what the road looks like.

In the video, a woman is seen suddenly darting out from between the vehicles on the second lane.

With no time to react, the dashcam vehicle slams into her, sending her flying a distance away from the car.

The woman is able to get up after the hard fall, and goes about picking up her scattered belongings.

The driver of the dashcam vehicle later exits the car to check on her, and the woman appears to take a rest on the grass verge before the video ends.

It is uncertain if the woman received any medical attention following the accident.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment, and will update this article when they reply.

Offence

Jaywalking is an offence and jaywalkers can be fined S$20 on the spot.

They can also be charged and fined up to S$1,000, or jailed up to three months.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$2,000 or jailed up to six months.

