St Andrew's JC student Priyanka does TikTok rap video to win votes for student council spot, wins Internet instead

The latest TikTok video to make the rounds in Singapore features a rap performance by a junior college student spitting bars of fire.

Check it out:

That's Priyanka -- who puts the "P" in empathy, by the way -- a candidate running for a spot on the 45th Student Council at St. Andrew's Junior College.

And judging from the bars that she was spitting, she really got the "oratory skills to voice opinions".

There's more to like about Priyanka's rap video.

From the hilarious posse who are clearly dancing with as much gusto as they can, to the smooth camera work, to Priyanka's moves which are dripping with swag, the TikTok video has been a hit, garnering over 61,300 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

It even spun a wild series of hilarious scenarios of Priyanka being a real G:

And, of course, there are reaction TikToks:

No prizes for guessing who we're rooting for.

Top images via TikTok.

