Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine

Joe Biden condemned Putin's actions and said the US and its partners would respond.

Sulaiman Daud | February 22, 2022, 11:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a televised address early on Feb. 22 (Singapore time), recognising the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk as breakaway, independent states.

According to the Washington PostPutin called Ukraine a "colony" and said that Ukraine never had "authentic statehood".

He then signed treaty documents with the leaders of the separatist states, the text of which ordered the Russian military into these states for supposed "peacekeeping" duties, according to the Guardian.

The Washington Postciting Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti, said two Russian presidential orders had been published, ordering the Russian Defense Ministry to deploy the Russian military into the separatist states for the purposes of "supporting peace".

American, international response

In a televised statement, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Ukrainian people to remain calm and called for Ukraine's allies to respond.

"We are on our own land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone," he said, according to the New York Times.

In a tweet, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that at Zelensky's direction, he officially requested the United Nations Security Council, of which Russia is a member, to meet and discuss actions "aimed at de-escalation".

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia's actions require a "swift and firm response".

The White House confirmed that Zelensky and U.S. president Joe Biden spoke to "reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Biden "strongly condemned" Putin's actions and said that the U.S. and its partners and allies would respond.

U.S. imposes sanctions on separatists but not Russia for now

Biden announced that he has signed an Executive Order to "deny Russia the chance to profit" from its actions.

The White House website gives more details of the sanctions that would largely affect the separatist states.

Among other things, it prohibits new investment into the breakaway provinces by a U.S. citizen, no matter where they are located.

It also blocks the import into the U.S. of any goods, services or technology from the separatists, whether directly or indirectly.

The Order also allows for international aid to be provided to the two regions.

The statement added:

"This E.O. is distinct from the swift and severe economic measures we are prepared to issue with Allies and partners in response to a further Russian invasion of Ukraine. We are continuing to closely consult with Ukraine and with Allies and partners on next steps and urge Russia to immediately deescalate."

According to the New York Timesthe relatively limited nature of the announced sanctions so far appeared to allow the U.S. and its partners to "hold something in reserve" for the possibility of a diplomatic solution. More aggressive sanctions could come later.

A U.S. official that NYT spoke to said that Biden is assessing Russia's actions, but the U.S. will focus on what Russia does, not what Russia says.

In previous statements, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Singaporeans in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible and advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the country.

Top image from Getty Images.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

