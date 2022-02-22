Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a televised address early on Feb. 22 (Singapore time), recognising the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk as breakaway, independent states.

According to the Washington Post, Putin called Ukraine a "colony" and said that Ukraine never had "authentic statehood".

He then signed treaty documents with the leaders of the separatist states, the text of which ordered the Russian military into these states for supposed "peacekeeping" duties, according to the Guardian.

The Washington Post, citing Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti, said two Russian presidential orders had been published, ordering the Russian Defense Ministry to deploy the Russian military into the separatist states for the purposes of "supporting peace".

Putin has ordered Russian troops into Ukraine.



The decrees on recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics order the Russian armed forces to go into separatist territory on peacekeeping missions. pic.twitter.com/cjKMidlD4Q — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 21, 2022

American, international response

In a televised statement, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Ukrainian people to remain calm and called for Ukraine's allies to respond.

"We are on our own land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone," he said, according to the New York Times.

In a tweet, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that at Zelensky's direction, he officially requested the United Nations Security Council, of which Russia is a member, to meet and discuss actions "aimed at de-escalation".

On President @ZelenskyyUa’s initiative I officially requested UNSC member states to immediately hold consultations under article 6 of the Budapest memorandum to discuss urgent actions aimed at de-escalation, as well as practical steps to guarantee the security of Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 21, 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia's actions require a "swift and firm response".

Kremlin recognition of the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent” requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 21, 2022

The White House confirmed that Zelensky and U.S. president Joe Biden spoke to "reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Biden "strongly condemned" Putin's actions and said that the U.S. and its partners and allies would respond.

U.S. imposes sanctions on separatists but not Russia for now

Biden announced that he has signed an Executive Order to "deny Russia the chance to profit" from its actions.

I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps. pic.twitter.com/ZS81ivAPgs — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022

The White House website gives more details of the sanctions that would largely affect the separatist states.

Among other things, it prohibits new investment into the breakaway provinces by a U.S. citizen, no matter where they are located.

It also blocks the import into the U.S. of any goods, services or technology from the separatists, whether directly or indirectly.

The Order also allows for international aid to be provided to the two regions.

The statement added:

"This E.O. is distinct from the swift and severe economic measures we are prepared to issue with Allies and partners in response to a further Russian invasion of Ukraine. We are continuing to closely consult with Ukraine and with Allies and partners on next steps and urge Russia to immediately deescalate."

According to the New York Times, the relatively limited nature of the announced sanctions so far appeared to allow the U.S. and its partners to "hold something in reserve" for the possibility of a diplomatic solution. More aggressive sanctions could come later.

A U.S. official that NYT spoke to said that Biden is assessing Russia's actions, but the U.S. will focus on what Russia does, not what Russia says.

In previous statements, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Singaporeans in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible and advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the country.

