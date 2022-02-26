Back

Ukrainian soldier dies blowing up bridge to slow down Russian tanks

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 26, 2022, 11:32 AM

Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych was stationed at Henichesk bridge in the Kherson region during a standoff with Russian forces.

According to Insider, this bridge was one of the many entry points from Crimea.

Skakun was tasked to blow up the bridge to slow down the incoming tanks.

He did not manage to get away from the bridge before it blew up.

His story was shared in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the statement, Skakun told his "brothers in arms" that "he was going to blow up the bridge", an explosion happened immediately after.

The statement said Skakun's sacrifice slowed down the advancement and gave the Ukrainian unit a chance to relocate and reorganise their defences.

Ukrainian officials are looking into awarding Skakun posthumous honours.

Image from Facebook and Getty Images

