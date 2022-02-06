Man in Thailand looks just like Vin Diesel, has been dressing like him for years

A photo that a Thai man uploaded of himself in 2019 has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

Dressed like Dominic Toretto

The photo simply featured the bald man behind the steering wheel, in a white T-shirt and a cross necklace.

The outfit is similar to what the actor wears as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Here it is.

While the photo was uploaded without a caption or context, it has since gone viral, with over 75,000 shares as of writing.

The lookalike, who lives in Chiang Rai, has probably been aware of his resemblance to Diesel for a while before his newfound fame.

Has been dressing like him for years

Besides photos and videos of himself working out, many of the photos he uploaded on Facebook pay tribute to the actor in one way or another.

In 2016, he changed his Facebook cover photo to feature Diesel.

Profile photo changes in 2017 and 2018 also featured him in the same white T-shirt, and in similar poses to the actor in the Fast and Furious movies.

In 2021, the lookalike uploaded a photo of himself when he was younger, in what seems like a cosplay of Richard B. Riddick, Vin Diesel's character in the 2004 movie The Chronicles of Riddick.

A video where his face was superimposed onto Diesel via the Reface app highlights just how uncannily similar his features are as well.

Thanked his fans

The lookalike is appreciative of the attention he's received so far.

He thanked netizens for liking and sharing his photo, and even reshared a hilarious image where a fan photoshopped his face onto Diesel's.

You can check out more of his photos (and variations of Vin Diesel jokes) on his Facebook page here

Top image via อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย/FB

Follow and listen to our podcast here