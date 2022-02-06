Back

Man in Thailand looks just like Vin Diesel, has been dressing like him for years

Dom Thai-retto.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 06, 2022, 12:34 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A photo that a Thai man uploaded of himself in 2019 has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

Dressed like Dominic Toretto

The photo simply featured the bald man behind the steering wheel, in a white T-shirt and a cross necklace.

The outfit is similar to what the actor wears as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Here it is.

While the photo was uploaded without a caption or context, it has since gone viral, with over 75,000 shares as of writing.

The lookalike, who lives in Chiang Rai, has probably been aware of his resemblance to Diesel for a while before his newfound fame.

 

Image via อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย/FB

Image via อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย/FB

Has been dressing like him for years

Besides photos and videos of himself working out, many of the photos he uploaded on Facebook pay tribute to the actor in one way or another.

In 2016, he changed his Facebook cover photo to feature Diesel.

Profile photo changes in 2017 and 2018 also featured him in the same white T-shirt, and in similar poses to the actor in the Fast and Furious movies.

Image via อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย/FB

In 2021, the lookalike uploaded a photo of himself when he was younger, in what seems like a cosplay of Richard B. Riddick, Vin Diesel's character in the 2004 movie The Chronicles of Riddick.

Image via อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย/FB

A video where his face was superimposed onto Diesel via the Reface app highlights just how uncannily similar his features are as well.

Thanked his fans

The lookalike is appreciative of the attention he's received so far.

He thanked netizens for liking and sharing his photo, and even reshared a hilarious image where a fan photoshopped his face onto Diesel's.

You can check out more of his photos (and variations of Vin Diesel jokes) on his Facebook page here.

Top image via อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย/FB

Follow and listen to our podcast here

The S'pore youths who have never stepped into a club because of Covid-19

For two years now, Covid-19 has robbed some 18-year-olds of the rite of passage that they were meant to take. So what?

February 06, 2022, 10:16 AM

13,046 Covid-19 cases in S'pore? No worries, doctors reassure public.

This is what it is like living with endemic Covid-19.

February 06, 2022, 04:04 AM

10,390 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 5

7,505 are local cases detected via ART.

February 05, 2022, 10:56 PM

Students receive 'hell money' from University of Toronto dorm for Lunar New Year

The 'hell money' were put in red envelopes and placed in the common area.

February 05, 2022, 07:07 PM

M'sian motorcyclist in S'pore tailgates car to evade parking fee, gantry arm smacks pillion rider's head

Penalty for parking fee evasion: Big oof to the head.

February 05, 2022, 06:53 PM

Man discovers SIA limited edition batik mahjong set contains errors

May affect chances to "Kong".

February 05, 2022, 06:34 PM

Original 'Ah Boys to Men' actor Tosh Zhang slams haters of 'Ah Girls Go Army'

He called the haters, "Y’all loser ass haters".

February 05, 2022, 05:52 PM

M'sian couple accuse Hougang landlord of chasing them out after 1 day, wanting to confiscate deposit

Videos of the forced eviction and argument were recorded as they unfolded.

February 05, 2022, 04:44 PM

MINDEF urges S'poreans curious about women soldiers in BMT to watch their own series instead

'What's women's BMT like? Watch the real deal here.'

February 05, 2022, 03:01 PM

Mahathir, 96, less sprightly, talks about his health after 3rd hospitalisation in just over a month

In a frail voice, he said he hopes to make a full recovery.

February 05, 2022, 01:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.