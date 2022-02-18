Back

Vietnamese woman, 21, loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend cheats with her best friend

She thanked her ex-boyfriend for the motivation.

Zi Shan Kow | February 18, 2022, 01:36 PM

When 21-year-old university student Nguyễn Thị Thảo Nhi found out that her boyfriend of three years had been cheating on her with her best friend, she resolved to lose weight.

Low self-confidence due to weight

Based in Ho Chi Minh, the woman was teased and mocked for being round and plump since she was young, reported the Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET).

She would wear loose-fitting clothes to hide her figure, despite being interested in fashion and fashion design.

The ridicule also caused her to have an extreme lack of self-confidence.

Image via HKET.

Image via HKET.

When she met her boyfriend, he was the first person to compliment her that she was "very pretty".

He did not judge her based on her figure, and they started dating in high school.

The relationship lasted three years until their second year of university, when she was was shocked to discover that her boyfriend had been cheating with her best friend.

Recently, she received the news that the two of them have gotten married and suffered from an emotional breakdown.

From 80kg to 50kg

To bounce back from their betrayal, she turned her misery into motivation to lose weight.

She quit her favourite snacks and milk teas, and kept to a strict diet.

At the same time, she did high-intensity exercises with the sole goal of losing weight.

Her hard work paid off, and within four months she lost a staggering 30kg.

Her weight dropped from 80kg to 50kg, and now she can wear what she has always wanted to.

Image by HKET.

Image by ETtoday.

The woman said that if her ex-boyfriend did not cheat on her, she would not have lost the weight.

"I am very thankful to my ex-boyfriend now. I've gained confidence after losing weight, and I am happy," she said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Hong Kong Economic Times and ETtoday.

