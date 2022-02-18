Back

Would you pay S$118++ per pax for this V Day meal? Customers of Tanjong Pagar restaurant think not.

It was a four-course meal, according to the menu.

Mandy How | February 18, 2022, 08:04 PM

Events

One restaurant in Tanjong Pagar—Pasta Brava—appears to have spoilt Valentine's Day for several couples this year.

The establishment, which claims to be the "oldest authentic Italian restaurant in Singapore since 1991," put out a four-course meal for the recent Valentine's Day.

For S$118++ (S$138) per pax, here's what diners could look forward to:

Image via Pasta Brava/Facebook

Although it was stated as a four-course meal, there were only three courses on the menu—starters, main, and dessert.

But there were two starters, though.

The line-up sounds good enough, nonetheless. But alas.

Customer: "We will never return"

One Meryl Ang, who had visited the restaurant on Feb. 14 with her partner, left disgruntled enough to submit her experience to Google Reviews and write in to Mothership.

The Pasta Brava team was also cc-ed in the email.

Ang pointed out the tacky decor where balloons were secured with raffia strings, in addition to the messy service they reportedly received.

"We had waiters stopping by almost every five minutes to ask what we've been served and they almost served us appetisers twice because they couldn't keep track of what was served before," she said.

The customer added, "The AV system kept stalling to the point another customer actually demanded for the music to be turned off because it was simply unbearable to hear the same part of a song repeated 20 times."

The main issue, however, was with the food.

According to Ang, the plating and portion size was a "joke," while the food quality was "horrendous".

For instance, the penne was overcooked to the point of being "sharp and hard", while the baked seabass was tiny and dry.

Dessert was not much better, as it apparently looked and tasted "cheap".

"This is a huge departure from the Pasta Brava I used to know and frequent," Ang said.

Judge for yourselves:

Screenshot via Meryl Ang

Photo via Meryl Ang

Photo via Meryl Ang/Google Maps

Photo via Meryl Ang/Google Maps

Photo via Meryl Ang/Google Maps

The customer ended her email by asking for a full refund.

Similar experiences

And it seems like several other couples had experiences similar to Ang's:

Photo via T ed/Google Maps

Photo via T ed/Google Maps

But there were five-star reviews too

However, the restaurant has also received an influx of five-star reviews within the last few days.

A total of six reviews (both positive and negative) were posted one day ago, while another 16 were posted the day before.

Eight reviews were published three days ago.

This makes it a total of 30 reviews in just three days, compared to five reviews for the whole week, two weeks ago.

Some of these five-star reviews include great experiences for the Valentine's Day dinner:

Mothership has reached out to Pasta Brava and will update this article when they reply.

Top image via Meryl Ang and Chang Choon Fah on Google Maps

