Back

Uniqlo finally opening at Ang Mo Kio in March/April 2022

Uniqlo comes to AMK.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 06, 2022, 11:47 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Uniqlo will be opening another outlet in Singapore, this time in Ang Mo Kio.

The outlet will occupy a space on the second floor of 51 @ Ang Mo Kio, the building beside McDonald's.

Photo via Mandy How

Photo via Mandy How

[email protected] Ang Mo Kio also houses several eateries and other shops, but Uniqlo is likely to be one of the biggest tenants in the building.

Currently, Ang Mo Kio does not have any Uniqlo outlets, with the closest ones being the outlets situated at NEX and Seletar Mall.

The outlet is slated to open around March to April 2022.

Uniqlo currently has around 26 stores as of Jan. 31 this year.

Top image via Mandy How

Follow and listen to our podcast here

M'sia could hit 22,000 Covid-19 cases per day by March 2022

Surge in cases everywhere.

February 07, 2022, 11:28 AM

All-terrain vehicle rides at Mud Krank at Kranji farm now open to adults too

Rain or shine, day and night.

February 07, 2022, 02:56 AM

7,752 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 6

6,121 are local cases detected by ART, and assessed to be of low risk.

February 06, 2022, 10:55 PM

Mark Lee & Marcus Chin tested positive for Covid-19 before CNY & had reunion dinner by themselves

They have since recovered.

February 06, 2022, 09:44 PM

MOH asks mild Covid-19 cases to recover at home, hospital A&Es seeing 'long queues & waiting times'

"Unnecessary visits to the Emergency Departments risk compromising the standard of care for other patients who genuinely require emergency medical care," said the ministry.

February 06, 2022, 09:01 PM

Legendary Hong Kong restaurant opens 2nd HK teahouse-themed outlet at Funan, has S$2.80 HK Style Milk Tea

Good for a quick bite.

February 06, 2022, 08:47 PM

Taxi driver in Yishun swerves suddenly to overtake motorcycle, does it twice in less than 1 minute

Dangerous.

February 06, 2022, 06:05 PM

S'porean woman, 22, warns of phishing scam claiming her personal photos shared in private Telegram group

She warned other girls to avoid falling for the scam.

February 06, 2022, 05:49 PM

President Halimah congratulates Xi Jinping on hosting Winter Olympics, welcomes signing of Giant Panda conservation MOU

Halimah and Xi also unveiled the name of a student hostel which was part of a charity project by the Singaporean community in China.

February 06, 2022, 05:34 PM

NTUC FairPrice boneless chicken breast labelled as 224g, woman's weighing scale at home shows 165g

FairPrice is investigating, & said its policy is to offer 'a full refund or exchange' for inaccurately labelled products.

February 06, 2022, 02:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.