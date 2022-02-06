Uniqlo finally opening at Ang Mo Kio in March/April 2022

Uniqlo will be opening another outlet in Singapore, this time in Ang Mo Kio.

The outlet will occupy a space on the second floor of 51 @ Ang Mo Kio, the building beside McDonald's.

[email protected] Ang Mo Kio also houses several eateries and other shops, but Uniqlo is likely to be one of the biggest tenants in the building.

Currently, Ang Mo Kio does not have any Uniqlo outlets, with the closest ones being the outlets situated at NEX and Seletar Mall.

The outlet is slated to open around March to April 2022.

Uniqlo currently has around 26 stores as of Jan. 31 this year.

Top image via Mandy How

