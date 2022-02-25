Back

'You're occupants, you're fascists!' Ukrainian woman hailed for standing up to Russian soldier

She told them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so the seeds will "grow when they die".

Matthias Ang | February 25, 2022, 05:23 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed online for her poetic way of expressing defiance against Russian troops invading her country: by presenting them with sunflower seeds and urging them to place the seeds in their pockets so that the seeds will "grow when they die".

The incident was captured on video and uploaded onto Twitter by Internews Ukraine on the first day of the invasion, and has since garnered more than 3 million views.

The exchange also appears to have been filmed by the woman herself.

"You're occupants, you're fascists!" Woman scolds Russian soldiers

According to a translation of the encounter posted online, the soldiers told the woman, "We have exercises here. Please go this way," after she asked them for their identity.

When the soldiers then confirmed that they were Russians, this prompted the woman to ask, "So what the f**k are you doing here?"

In response to being told by the soldiers that their discussion will lead to nothing, she said:

"You're occupants, you're fascists! What the f**k are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here."

She then reiterated:

"Put the sunflower seeds in your pockets, please. You will lie down here with the seeds. You came to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers. You are enemies."

According to British media The Independent, the sunflower is the national symbol of Ukraine.

At least 137 people dead on first day of invasion

Thus far, at least 137 have died and 316 have been injured on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NBC News reported.

Russian troops are also advancing toward the capital after entering from the east, north, and south of Ukraine, in what has become the heaviest ground war waged in Europe in close to 80 years.

The Russian military is in control of several airfields it can use to funnel more forces into the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to be targeting the capture of the capital and removing the government in Kyiv to install a puppet regime.

A Western intelligence official was cited by Bloomberg as saying the city of 3 million people could suffer extreme violence as the Russians take control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to stay put and defend his country and insisted that he and his government will remain in the capital.

Read more:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top Left screenshot via @ukraine_world Twitter, right image via @Osinttechnical Twitter

Ex-actor Ix Shen, 49, doesn't plan to leave Ukraine: I can't live with myself if I didn’t stick around to help

He described the mood in Kyiv as tense.

February 25, 2022, 04:57 PM

Passportless wild boar swims from S'pore to Johor

No VTL needed.

February 25, 2022, 04:30 PM

Workers' Party says it is 'gravely concerned' about Russia's 'ongoing military operations' in Ukraine

The party said that it "hopes for a peaceful settlement to the crisis in accordance with international law."

February 25, 2022, 04:13 PM

‘Nobody will look after us’ if S’poreans can’t look after ourselves: Bilahari on Ukraine in 2014

8 years later, his reflections still hold weight.

February 25, 2022, 03:58 PM

Ukraine capital Kyiv could fall to Russian forces in a matter of hours

Taking the capital will allow Russia to install its own regime.

February 25, 2022, 03:54 PM

33 life-sized tiger sculptures scattered around S'pore as part of WWF S'pore's new interactive Tiger Trail

To raise awareness about the urgency for tiger conservation in Southeast Asia.

February 25, 2022, 03:44 PM

McGriddles is back in S'pore, available all day from Feb. 28

As usual, for a limited time only.

February 25, 2022, 03:21 PM

TTSH: Security officer who was rude to elderly couple at hospital entrance removed from duties

The elderly man needed help and more time to get onto the wheel chair.

February 25, 2022, 03:17 PM

We should 'never ever' take our sovereignty & independence for granted: Chan Chun Sing

The situation in Ukraine should be concerning to all, said Chan.

February 25, 2022, 03:12 PM

China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine' & has always been part of China

Doubling down.

February 25, 2022, 02:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.