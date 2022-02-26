Back

Video of man in Ukraine singlehandedly trying to block Russian military convoy goes viral

Convoy.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 26, 2022, 08:00 PM

A video is circulating of a man apparently trying to stop a Russian military convoy.

The 30-second video was also shared by the Ukrainian news outlet HB.

Here it is:

A person can be heard gasping as the vehicles avoid the man, with one even veering slightly off the road.

According to The Guardian, HB characterised the video as such:

“Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass”

Some vehicles in the military convoy had the letter "Z" painted on the side.

This is something observers have noticed during the invasion, but there doesn't appear to be any official reason for the letter.

Comparisons were also drawn to the "tank man" of Tiananmen Square.

