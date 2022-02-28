Back

Ukraine to release inmates from jail to fight Russia

Selection criteria include service record, combat experience, and repentance.

Belmont Lay | February 28, 2022, 07:18 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ukraine is releasing prisoners with combat military backgrounds so that they can join the war against Russia.

News of this unprecedented move was first reported by Russian state-owned propaganda channel RT, supposedly quoting an official in Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The news was not widely reported as it could be construed as Russian misinformation to obfuscate events on the ground.

Official and true

However, it appears the decision to allow inmates to take up arms to fight for Ukraine and be pardoned is real.

A defence reporter with The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian publication, tweeted about the plan on Feb. 28.

This was followed shortly after with a tweet by the official Kyiv Independent Twitter account.

The tweet quoted Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky who reportedly said it was a difficult moral choice but that it was necessary for the country’s defence.

He said the the prisoners will be fighting in the hottest spots: “The key is defense now.”

Immediate details were not readily available.

Some of those released include hardened murderers

But according to RT news from a day ago, the service record, combat experience, and repentance are among factors considered in each individual case of inmates being allowed to take up arms at the frontlines and effectively commute their sentence.

Andriy Sinyuk, a prosecutor at the prosecutor general’s office in Ukraine said on TV on Sunday, as reported by RT: “It’s a complicated issue decided at the highest level.”

Sinyuk also reportedly gave the example of one person, Sergey Torbin, a former combat veteran, who was one of the inmates released.

Torbin previously fought in the conflict with the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic -- territories that Russia recently unilaterally recognised as independent.

He was jailed for six years and six months in 2018 for his role in the murder of civil rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner Kateryna Handziuk, RT reported.

Handziuk was doused with acid in July 2018 on a street outside her home and died in the hospital with severe burns later that year.

Sinyuk said Torbin handpicked former inmates for his squad after his early release.

Another ex-serviceman, Dmitry Balabukha, sentenced to nine years' jail for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop after an argument in 2018, was also released, RT reported.

Implications

The immediate implications of freeing inmates to fight in a war for Ukraine are unknown, as they could both heightened and dampen popular support for the invaded.

It also signals the Ukrainian defence might need shoring up and not putting up as fierce a resistance as portrayed so far.

But going by social media reactions, the move has been cheered as another example of Ukraine doing everything in her power to fend off against the Russian aggressors.

Comparisons to the movie, The Suicide Squad, have been made, where inmates in the show are released and said to be dying to save the world.

Other major announcements

This news comes together with major announcements by the Ukrainian administration.

Zelensky has requested for immediate European Union membership, which would infuriate Moscow further.

He has also told Russian troops to lay down arms and desert the military as Ukrainian and Russian delegations were set to hold talks on Moscow's invasion.

Top photos via Alec Luhn Twitter

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Police raids uncover 17 men, 9 women, aged 23-64, in 2 sneaky KTVs in Ubi & Bedok

People keep getting busted going to sneaky KTVs.

March 01, 2022, 03:31 AM

Traditionally neutral Switzerland freezes assets of President Putin, slaps sanctions on Russia

Switzerland rarely or if ever enters the fray.

March 01, 2022, 03:03 AM

Snow falls on Mount Kinabalu in East M'sia supposedly for first time in 29 years

Another media report said snow fell as recent as 2018.

March 01, 2022, 02:32 AM

FIFA bans Russia from World Cup

The isolation of Russia continues.

March 01, 2022, 02:00 AM

13,544 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 28

Singapore has recorded a total of 13,544 Covid-19 cases.

March 01, 2022, 01:05 AM

Ukraine's foreign minister thanks S'pore & Vivian Balakrishnan for support against Russian invasion

A matter of principle.

February 28, 2022, 10:54 PM

Gan Kim Yong: Petrol & electricity prices to rise as Ukraine crisis drives up global energy costs

The government will monitor the situation closely and additional measures may be introduced to help Singaporeans cope with the challenges.

February 28, 2022, 09:24 PM

PAP MP Liang Eng Hwa on bold & decisive moves in Budget 2022 to tackle deep-seated issues

A more "refreshed and tangible feel".

February 28, 2022, 08:33 PM

WP's He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Louis Chua suggest alternatives to raise revenue instead of GST hike

All the Sengkang MPs are opposed to the proposed GST hike.

February 28, 2022, 08:27 PM

PAP MP Christopher de Souza tells 4G leaders to 'swiftly choose' next PM & DPMs

'My humble message to the 4G is this. Please apply your minds to succession planning and articulate swiftly your thinking and choice as regards leadership to Singaporeans. They deserve nothing less.'

February 28, 2022, 07:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.