Back

TTSH: Security officer who was rude to elderly couple at hospital entrance removed from duties

The elderly man needed help and more time to get onto the wheel chair.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 25, 2022, 03:17 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A security officer was caught on camera appearing rude and hostile to an elderly couple and their family at the entrance of Tan Tock Seng hospital on a rainy day.

The video was first posted on TikTok and later went viral on other social media platforms too.

What happened?

In the two-minute video, an elderly man was seen being carried out of a small lorry by his son, while another man pushed the wheelchair over.

The elderly man took a while to steady himself before he was seated on to the wheel chair.

The security guard clapped twice to hurry the family along.

The security guard was heard telling the family to park further down the road a few times while the son and the elderly woman gestured to him that the elderly man needed more time to get onto the wheelchair safely.

The security guard later told the son that the lorry was blocking the road and it could create a jam as more vehicles entered the hospital.

He told the son who went back to the lorry to drive the vehicle away: "But rule is rule, you go in front hor. Don't park here!"

Out of exasperation, the elderly woman also raised her voice at the security guard and said: "I said sorry ok! I said sorry!"

She later spoke in dialect to explain to the security guard that they didn't have a choice as the elderly couple cannot walk too far.

The security guard then continued with his duty.

The person who supposedly witnessed this scene and later posted this video online asked, "Why the security guard didn't show some sympathy?"

@bendyeo87Why the security guard didn’t show some sympathy? 😭😭😭. Single zigzag line can do immediate drop-off right?♬ original sound - Benedict Yeo

TTSH: Security officer removed from duties at the hospital

Addressing the incident, TTSH said on Facebook that they were alerted to the incident on Feb. 24 night.

TTSH said the officer has been removed from his duties while the hospital investigates the matter with the security management company AETOS.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Bendyeo87/TikTok

We should 'never ever' take our sovereignty & independence for granted: Chan Chun Sing

The situation in Ukraine should be concerning to all, said Chan.

February 25, 2022, 03:12 PM

China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine' & has always been part of China

Doubling down.

February 25, 2022, 02:53 PM

13 Ukrainian border guards killed after telling Russian warship to ‘go f*ck yourself’

They were defending Ukraine's Snake Island in the Black Sea.

February 25, 2022, 01:34 PM

Ukraine ambassador to S'pore says 'world will suffer' if it doesn't stop 'Russian aggression'

Kateryna Zelenko echoed calls from Kyiv to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, describing the sanction as a "painful measure".

February 25, 2022, 12:47 PM

Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant from Ukraine: Ukrainian official

The IAEA has called for "maximum restraint" to avoid putting the country's nuclear facilities at risk.

February 25, 2022, 12:20 PM

Ukraine president vows to stay in capital as Russian invaders close in

Russian troops looking to capture capital and topple the Ukrainian presidency.

February 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

S'pore bride & groom get Covid-19 just as wedding day about to arrive, no choice but to postpone

Not a case of a runaway groom, fortunately.

February 25, 2022, 11:32 AM

Biden says Putin 'chose this war', announces more sanctions including targeting Russian tech imports

Biden also announced additional support for NATO allies.

February 25, 2022, 11:24 AM

S'pore police & SCDF received 'several calls' regarding tremors, advise public to remain calm

Remain calm.

February 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

Tremors felt in Sengkang, Whampoa, Woodlands following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

Tremors felt in Malaysia too.

February 25, 2022, 11:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.