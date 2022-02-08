Back

Feb. 11 Toto Hong Bao Draw snowballs to S$16 million, likely biggest prize in S'pore's history

A lot of hope seekers will be in queues island-wide.

Low Jia Ying | February 08, 2022, 07:31 PM

Here's a (very, very slim) chance of becoming an instant multimillionaire.

Singapore Pool's annual Hong Bao draw has snowballed to a staggering S$16 million, after no winner emerged from the Monday, Feb. 7 draw.

The S$16 million jackpot is likely the biggest prize to be won in Singapore's history, according to this Singapore Pools' list, which records largest jackpot wins since 2014.

The draw is scheduled for Feb. 11, 9:30pm.

No winner on Monday

The impressive jackpot amount swelled to S$16 million after no one won Monday's Group 1 prize of S$4,024,761.

The prize money snowballed to the next draw, which so happened to be the Hongbao draw.

Initially, the prize stood at S$12 million.

Possibly the biggest prize in Singapore's history

The S$16 million prize is likely the biggest in Singapore's history.

According to this Singapore Pool's list which records lottery draws from 2014, the largest jackpot was almost S$14 million back in 2016.

Extended hours at Singapore Pools branches

Singapore Pools will be extending operating hours at its Singapore Pools branches in anticipation of the Hong Bao draw.

The Singapore Pools main branch will open from 8am to 9pm on Feb. 11.

Other Singapore Pools branches will open from 8:30am to 9pm on Feb. 11.

Singapore Pools authorised retailers will open from 8am to 8pm from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, and 8am to 9pm on Feb. 11.

However, operating hours may differ across branches. Singapore Pools urges people to check their website for the opening hours of specific outlets.

