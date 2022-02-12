Tohato Caramel Corn snack recalled in S'pore due to almond allergen not stated on packaging

The very popular Tohato Caramel Corn Original Flavour products are being recalled due to the presence of an undeclared almond allergen, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Feb. 11.

SFA has directed two importers, Redmart and JFC(S), to recall the product in Singapore, where the recall is ongoing.

The implicated batches of snacks are in 80g packs and come from Japan.

The affected batches of products have best-before dates up to and including:

Jan. 11, 2022

Mar. 12, 2022

Apr. 5, 2022

Apr. 12, 2022

May. 10, 2022

May. 13, 2022

May. 22, 2022

The agency said that the presence of treenut (almond) allergen does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large.

But those allergic to almonds should not consume it, SFA said.

Those who bought the product may contact their point of purchase.

Why the recall?

This recall comes after the Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a recall alert for the same reason, SFA also said.

Under the Sale of Food (Food Regulation) in Singapore, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.

SFA said: "Allergen in food could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it."

Top photos via Singapore Food Agency & JFC

