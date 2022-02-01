Back

E-bike battery suspected of causing fire at Toa Payoh HDB flat on Chinese New Year eve

50 people from the block were evacuated.

Faris Alfiq | February 01, 2022, 01:04 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A ninth-floor unit of a HDB flat in Toa Payoh was affected by a fire on the eve of Chinese New Year, believed to have originated from the battery pack of a Power Assisted Bicycle.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Feb. 1, they were alerted to a fire at Blk 52 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh on Jan. 31 at about 10:25 pm.

The fire involved items stored at the service yard of the affected unit, and was extinguished with two compressed air foam backpacks and one water jet.

A Mothership reader also sent a video of the purported incident showing smoke coming off from the affected unit.

Video via Mothership reader.

50 residents evacuated

SCDF added that about 20 persons, including two occupants of the unit, had self-evacuated before SCDF arrived at the scene.

As a precautionary measure, the police and SCDF had also evacuated 30 persons from the affected block.

Two persons were assessed for smoke inhalation, but they refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

SCDF puts up reminders on fire safety tips for PMDs and PABs

In the Facebook post, SCDF reminded members of the public on the prevention of fires caused by Personal Mobility Devices (PMD) and Power Assisted Bicycles (PAB).

SCDF reminded PMD and PAD users not to charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight, and not to purchase or use non-original batteries.

For more information on fire safety tips, you may refer to the infographic here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via SCDF/Facebook

I got to watch ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ on official work hours, but I’m not sure I would do it again.

Not an Oscar-worthy film, but you already knew that.

February 01, 2022, 12:28 PM

Conditions for people in Myanmar continue to deteriorate 1 year after military coup: MFA

Singapore remains "deeply concerned" about the situation in Myanmar.

February 01, 2022, 11:28 AM

62 investigated for various offences related to liquor control & gambling in run-up to Chinese New Year

They are aged between 25 to 66.

February 01, 2022, 11:16 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau gets Covid-19

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

February 01, 2022, 06:22 AM

71 S'pore companies using QR angpows in 2022, as compared to just 5 in 2020: DBS

Go digital and go green.

January 31, 2022, 09:29 PM

What to do this CNY when nosy relatives ask you personal questions

Better to plan ahead.

January 31, 2022, 07:02 PM

Singers in M'sia perform Chinese New Year song in Malay because racial harmony

Gong xi raya.

January 31, 2022, 06:55 PM

PM Lee 'cautiously optimistic' for 2022, has an eye on China's economy & zero-Covid policy

PM Lee said that Singapore's economy should be on an even keel.

January 31, 2022, 06:02 PM

More thundery showers expected over S'pore in 1st half of Feb. 2022

Time to get wet.

January 31, 2022, 05:29 PM

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood, 20, arrested over rape & assault allegations

Manchester United released a statement saying that Greenwood would not return to training or matches until further notice.

January 31, 2022, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.