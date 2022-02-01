E-bike battery suspected of causing fire at Toa Payoh HDB flat on Chinese New Year eve

A ninth-floor unit of a HDB flat in Toa Payoh was affected by a fire on the eve of Chinese New Year, believed to have originated from the battery pack of a Power Assisted Bicycle.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Feb. 1, they were alerted to a fire at Blk 52 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh on Jan. 31 at about 10:25 pm.

The fire involved items stored at the service yard of the affected unit, and was extinguished with two compressed air foam backpacks and one water jet.

A Mothership reader also sent a video of the purported incident showing smoke coming off from the affected unit.

50 residents evacuated

SCDF added that about 20 persons, including two occupants of the unit, had self-evacuated before SCDF arrived at the scene.

As a precautionary measure, the police and SCDF had also evacuated 30 persons from the affected block.

Two persons were assessed for smoke inhalation, but they refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

SCDF puts up reminders on fire safety tips for PMDs and PABs

In the Facebook post, SCDF reminded members of the public on the prevention of fires caused by Personal Mobility Devices (PMD) and Power Assisted Bicycles (PAB).

SCDF reminded PMD and PAD users not to charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight, and not to purchase or use non-original batteries.

