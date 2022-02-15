Sylvia Lim: COP didn't quote me accurately, evidence not damaging to Pritam Singh

Workers' Party (WP) Chair Sylvia Lim has refuted the Committee of Privileges' (COP) categorisation that her evidence had helped build its case against Pritam Singh.

"If read in the proper context, my evidence is not inconsistent and not damaging to Mr Singh," said Lim at the Feb. 15 sitting of Parliament, before MPs were set to vote on the COP's recommendations regarding Singh and fellow WP leader Faisal Manap.

The Committee, who were investigating the circumstances behind the untruths told by former MP Raeesah Khan, had written in their report that notes furnished by Lim directly contradicted Singh's testimony. Singh had maintained that he did not give Raeesah a choice regarding whether to come clean on her lie.

"These notes were used as evidence against Mr Pritam Singh to support the finding that he had given Miss Raeesah Khan a free choice to continue the lie told in August," said Lim.

"It is necessary for me to correct misconceptions that have arisen from the COP's findings here", she added.

Raeesah understood "all along"

The notes at the centre of Lim's clarification were taken during a Nov. 29 disciplinary panel hearing attended to by Lim, Singh, and Raeesah, which referenced an Oct. 3 conversation between the latter two MPs.

According to Lim's notes — which she read out again in Parliament — here's how the Oct. 3 conversation played out:

Question by (Singh): Before October session, I met you and told you it was your call, did need to tell the truth in Parl occur to you? (Raeesah): Yes, but consumed with guilt and own experience, thought it wouldn't come up. (Singh): Can't lie right? (Raeesah): Yes.

Lim explained that the extract showed Raeesah had understood "all along" Singh's instructions "that she had to tell the truth."

"When he put to her that she could not lie, she did not say that she was given a choice," said Lim.

Lim: COP did not quote me accurately

Among other grievances, Lim spoke on her issue with another conclusion the COP had drawn from her testimony — "that I had somehow recognised that Mr Singh had acted contrary to an MP's duty to tell the truth".

The Aljunied GRC MP said the COP had not quoted her accurately in the report when it cited Lim as being "clear that the choice to tell the truth cannot be given to MPs".

She provided more context to her quote,

"I'd also stated at the same time, that I could not imagine Mr Singh giving this kind of choice, and I do not believe it. That puts a totally different complexion to the paragraph cited by the COP."

Experience on COP proceedings border on "oppressive"

Lim's speech ended with observations she had about the COP proceedings, where she posed questions about the make-up of the committee; the entirety of the eight-member committee was made up of PAP MPs except WP MP Dennis Tan.

"My suggestion is that Parliament consider amending the standing orders on the composition of the Committee of privileges. If the committee's total strength is to remain at eight members in all, then three members should be from opposition parties," said Lim, explaining that it would lead to a less one-sided hearing".

Lim also noted the taxing nature of the proceedings, sharing her experience of having "waited for two days in a guarded room" where she was "denied the use of communication devices".

"When I needed to visit the bathroom. I was accompanied by security. When I requested to use the disabled toilet to have more space, permission was sought."

"Doesn't all this border on oppressive?" she asked.

Top image from MCI's YouTube