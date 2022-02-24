Back

Streamlined Covid-19 rules & 5 household visitors at any 1 time postponed: MOH

A revised date will be announced shortly.

Andrew Koay | February 24, 2022, 12:25 PM

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) has decided to postpone changes to the existing Covid-19 safe management measures, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Feb. 24.

In a press release, MOH said that the decision was taken due to the rise in daily Covid-19 cases, with a revised date to be revealed later.

The ministry also cited the "extensive work involved in going through the detailed rules across different settings" as a reason for the postponement.

The new measures will be consolidated and streamlined in one go instead of in two phases.

Streamlining the current measures

The changes to safe management measures would have involved streamlining the current measures and allowing groups of five to visit homes at any one time, social gatherings of up to five in the workplace, and the resumption of sports activities.

They would have been implemented in phases on Feb. 25 and Mar. 4, 2022.

The changes have instead been put on pause as Singapore reported 20,312 and 26,032 Covid-19 cases in the past two days.

As of Feb. 23, noon, there are currently 1,587 patients hospitalised with Covid-19, with 200 requiring oxygen supplementation, and 46 in ICU.

