Star Awards 2022 on Apr. 24, robot escort to deliver trophies to winners

Beep.

Mandy How | February 17, 2022, 07:12 PM

The annual Star Awards is returning on Apr. 24, 2022.

Unlike last year, where the ceremony was held at Jewel Changi Airport, the 2022 edition will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

This year's theme is “When the stars align, dreams come true”.

A total of 18 awards will be presented, across both performance and popularity categories.

For the former, nominees are judged by a panel of industry veterans and media practitioners.

Here are all the categories:

1. Best Actor

2. Best Actress

3. Best Supporting Actor

4. Best Supporting Actress

5. Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment)

6. Evergreen Artiste Award

7. Young Talent Award

8. Best Drama Serial

9. Best Entertainment Programme

10. Best Entertainment Special Programme

11. Best Infotainment Programme

12. Best Short-form Drama Serial

13. Best Short-form Entertainment Programme

14. Best Theme Song

15. Best Radio Programme

16. Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes

17. Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes

18. All-Time Favourite Artiste Award

Veteran Chen Hanwei has been selected as the main host of the show, which will also be his first experience as a solo anchor host for an awards ceremony.

When told about the news, Chen expressed his nervousness about hosting a live show by himself, which is quite different from his usual job of delivering a script.

New show elements

While the ceremony's outline remains largely similar to past years', some additional elements will be introduced to spice up the process.

For instance, the Walk of Fame will include a gigantic Zoom wall where fans can dial in to interact with their favourite artistes.

Additionally, during the main awards ceremony, a robot escort will be deployed to deliver the trophies to the winners, instead of having another artiste present it.

During the Backstage Live, members of the public can vote for special awards, including categories like Most Hated Villain and Most Attention-seeking New Gen Host.

Top image via Mediacorp, LionsBot

