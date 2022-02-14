Spotted wood owl couple in Pasir Ris Park are proud parents of 2 baby owlets

Last week, a pair of Spotted wood owls were spotted snuggling on camera in Pasir Ris Park ahead of Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Leading by example for all Singaporean couples, they turn out to be the proud parents of not one but two owlets, according to multiple bird photographers.

Owlets are growing well

The pictures of the owlets peeking out from behind huge leaves were first shared as early as Jan. 26 by photographer Ang Hwee Yong.

Another photographer Derek Yeo also shared some pictures of the owlets, including one with the parent, on Jan. 31.

After almost two weeks (Feb. 13), the cotton balls have grown to resemble their parents more closely, as documented by Yeo.

Both owlets are growing up well based on a video taken by Yeo.

Check out the video here:

On Feb. 14, photographer James Peh shared more pictures of one of the owlets as well as the parents watching over the nest.

Photo by James Peh on Facebook.

According to nature photographer Jayaprakash Bojan, this "is the third consecutive year [the pair of owls] have brought joy to the park".

Check out Bojan's video of the owl parents keeping a watchful eye over the nest.

Critically endangered

The Spotted wood owl is listed as a critically endangered animal in Singapore.

This species was first seen in Singapore in December 1985 in the central catchment forest followed by a breeding record in August 1986.

The Spotted wood owl has been found at several other sites and their population is estimated to be fewer than 30.

Mothership has contacted NParks to ask about possible conservation measures taken for this family of owls.

In the meantime, please exercise care and caution if you happen to be near these adorable creatures.

Globally, the Spotted wood owl is classified as least concern according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Read more

Top photos by Ang Hwee Yong and Derek Yeo on Facebook.