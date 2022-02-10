Spotted wood owls caught snuggling on camera at Pasir Ris Park

Recognisable by their distinct orange-buff facial disc, spotted wood owls have become popular amongst local bird enthusiasts and photographers.

Netizens have been gushing over pictures of a pair of spotted wood owls showing affection to each other in Pasir Ris Park ahead of Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Cheek-rubbing and preening

Photographer Ismail Jasmin shared his pictures on the Birds of Prey Facebook group on Feb. 7.

Amongst them is a shot of the two (figurative) lovebirds cheek-rubbing with closed eyes.

Both of them keep their eyes closed as one preens the other in another shot.

The angle of the third picture makes it look like the one who was preening had gone in with a peck while the other has an eye open.

Preening and cheek-rubbing are behaviours associated with courtship and pair-bonding in owls.

Reciprocated preening

Another photographer Low Frankie had also caught the same pair in action and shared his pictures on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Low's pictures showed that the display of affection was not one-sided, as the owl on the right reciprocated by preening the one on the left too.

Netizens' responses

Netizens from both the Birds of Prey group and Singapore Wildlife Sightings responded positively, remarking at the timely captures of the adorable behaviour.

Notably, Ismail's post in the international bird photography group has garnered 1,600 reactions, 91 comments, and 405 shares.

Both Ismail's and Low's posts also included comments that pointed out how the pictures documenting the owls' display of affection coincided with the approach of Valentine's Day.

Critically endangered

The spotted wood owl is listed as a critically endangered animal in Singapore.

This species was first seen in Singapore in December 1985 in the central catchment forest followed by a breeding record in August 1986.

The spotted wood owl has been found at several other sites and their population is estimated to be fewer than 30.

Top images via Ismail Jasmin on the Birds of Prey Facebook group and Low Frankie on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook Group.