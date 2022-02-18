Back

S'pore will invest in tech such as 6G, upgrade broadband infrastructure to increase speeds by around 10 times

New tech.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 18, 2022, 04:06 PM

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about the need to invest in new capabilities at Budget 2022.

According to Wong, the first priority under that was to strengthen Singapore's digital capabilities.

Wong remarked on how Singapore was one of the most connected cities in the world, and among the first to roll out a 5G standalone network.

Wong said they will invest further to meet "future needs".

This includes upgrading broadband infrastructure to increase broadband access speeds by around ten times over the next few years.

Wong said they will also invest in future tech such as 6G to ride the next communications and connectivity wave. While he admits the use cases for such speeds are still nascent but pointed to the many possibilities for augmented and virtual reality tools.

Wong also said an additional S$200 million over the next few years will be set aside to enhance schemes that build digital capabilities in businesses and workers.

