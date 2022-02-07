Former Accenture S'pore chairman appointed CEO of SPH Media Group

SPH Media Group has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

58-year-old Teo Lay Lim, who is the former chairman of IT company Accenture Singapore, will be the new CEO with effect from March 1, 2022, SPH Media Trust (SMT) said in a news release on Feb. 7.

Teo will take over from Patrick Daniel, who is currently the interim CEO since the SPH media business was restructured under a not-for-profit economic structure.

Former chairman of Accenture Singapore

Prior to joining the SPH Media Group, Teo held numerous leadership roles during her 30 years with Accenture.

SPH Media Trust described Teo as a "seasoned business leader who has a track record of building businesses from the ground up".

Teo started up Accenture's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) practice in 2000, and Accenture Analytics and Accenture Sustainability Services in 2008.

She also spent two years based in Shanghai to develop the CRM practice for Greater China.

Additionally, Teo was Chief Executive of Accenture South-east Asia from 2011 to 2020.

On her appointment as CEO, Teo said:

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the SPH Media Group as CEO during these exciting times. As we work to keep pace with a very dynamic media landscape, I will be working closely with my colleagues in our transformation journey to create trusted products for our always connected audiences."

