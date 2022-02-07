Back

Former Accenture S'pore chairman appointed CEO of SPH Media Group

New CEO.

Syahindah Ishak | February 07, 2022, 02:28 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

SPH Media Group has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

58-year-old Teo Lay Lim, who is the former chairman of IT company Accenture Singapore, will be the new CEO with effect from March 1, 2022, SPH Media Trust (SMT) said in a news release on Feb. 7.

Teo will take over from Patrick Daniel, who is currently the interim CEO since the SPH media business was restructured under a not-for-profit economic structure.

Former chairman of Accenture Singapore

Prior to joining the SPH Media Group, Teo held numerous leadership roles during her 30 years with Accenture.

SPH Media Trust described Teo as a "seasoned business leader who has a track record of building businesses from the ground up".

Teo started up Accenture's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) practice in 2000, and Accenture Analytics and Accenture Sustainability Services in 2008.

She also spent two years based in Shanghai to develop the CRM practice for Greater China.

Additionally, Teo was Chief Executive of Accenture South-east Asia from 2011 to 2020.

On her appointment as CEO, Teo said:

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the SPH Media Group as CEO during these exciting times. As we work to keep pace with a very dynamic media landscape, I will be working closely with my colleagues in our transformation journey to create trusted products for our always connected audiences."

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via SPH & Google Maps.

2 kissing men videobomb CNA journalist live reporting Beijing Winter Olympics

They probably knew exactly what they were doing.

February 07, 2022, 01:54 PM

M'sia could hit 22,000 Covid-19 cases per day by March 2022

Surge in cases everywhere.

February 07, 2022, 11:28 AM

All-terrain vehicle rides at Mud Krank at Kranji farm now open to adults too

Rain or shine, day and night.

February 07, 2022, 02:56 AM

Uniqlo finally opening at Ang Mo Kio in March/April 2022

Uniqlo comes to AMK.

February 06, 2022, 11:47 PM

7,752 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 6

6,121 are local cases detected by ART, and assessed to be of low risk.

February 06, 2022, 10:55 PM

Mark Lee & Marcus Chin tested positive for Covid-19 before CNY & had reunion dinner by themselves

They have since recovered.

February 06, 2022, 09:44 PM

MOH asks mild Covid-19 cases to recover at home, hospital A&Es seeing 'long queues & waiting times'

"Unnecessary visits to the Emergency Departments risk compromising the standard of care for other patients who genuinely require emergency medical care," said the ministry.

February 06, 2022, 09:01 PM

Legendary Hong Kong restaurant opens 2nd HK teahouse-themed outlet at Funan, has S$2.80 HK Style Milk Tea

Good for a quick bite.

February 06, 2022, 08:47 PM

Taxi driver in Yishun swerves suddenly to overtake motorcycle, does it twice in less than 1 minute

Dangerous.

February 06, 2022, 06:05 PM

S'porean woman, 22, warns of phishing scam claiming her personal photos shared in private Telegram group

She warned other girls to avoid falling for the scam.

February 06, 2022, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.