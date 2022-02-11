South Korea's nose-only mask draws scepticism over its effectiveness against Covid-19

A South Korean company has created a nose-only Covid-19 mask which allows people to eat and drink, whilst having their nose covered.

On sale in South Korea: 'Kosk', the mask for your nose (ko), for use in restaurants and cafes..... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/xHs0EwG6bB — Sokeel Park 박석길 (@Sokeel) February 1, 2022

It's called 'kosk'

According to Koreaboo, the nose mask is called 'kosk'. The name is derived from the Korean word 'ko' (nose) and the English word 'mask'.

The mask is selling for 9,800 won (S$11) for a box of 10 on American-South Korean e-commerce platform Coupang.

Users can fold up the mask to cover their nose when eating or drinking. The mask can then be unfolded to cover their mouths and nose after eating.

Is it effective?

Although the mask has received a five-star rating online, many have questioned its efficacy.

Wow, the most unhelpful idea and a waste of resources... If the virus is air-bourne, it will still enter via your open mouth when eating. #sowhatisthepoint https://t.co/2c8kajNPLT — Samuel Lau (@ChairmanSam) February 3, 2022

Definitely, definitely, definitely would not provide ‘safe eating’! They could provide marginal protection and source control. If you’re worried about catching Covid in restaurants/bars, my advice is not to go into them!That’s what I do!#kosk #NoseMaskhttps://t.co/pvhxJctWZz — Prof Claire J. Horwell 😷 (@claire_horwell) February 3, 2022

'Kosk' makes no sense; reasons being: 1. Doesn't stop the virus entering/exiting the wearer 2. Smell and taste are closely linked. If the ability to smell is reduced, food may seem tasteless! — Dying Lambaster (@DyingLambaster) February 1, 2022

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair in epidemiology within Australia's Deakin University’s Institute for Health Transformation, told 9News that the nose mask probably makes a "marginal difference".

She explained that even though the masks were a "strange idea", they would be "better than nothing". However, the wearer would still be vulnerable to getting infected via their uncovered mouth.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that the nose is the easiest way for the virus to enter a person's body, as suggested by some studies.

Not the first nose mask

The kosk is not the first nose mask that has been created in this pandemic.

In 2020, a doctor from the pneumology department in Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital developed a similar mask prototype for health workers.

Researchers in Mexico also made a similar nose mask last year.

Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only Covid mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking. pic.twitter.com/ArUEGZaJj3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2021

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Sokeel/Twitter.