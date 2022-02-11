Back

South Korea's nose-only mask draws scepticism over its effectiveness against Covid-19

Oh nose.

Syahindah Ishak | February 11, 2022, 08:27 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A South Korean company has created a nose-only Covid-19 mask which allows people to eat and drink, whilst having their nose covered.

It's called 'kosk'

According to Koreaboo, the nose mask is called 'kosk'. The name is derived from the Korean word 'ko' (nose) and the English word 'mask'.

The mask is selling for 9,800 won (S$11) for a box of 10 on American-South Korean e-commerce platform Coupang.

Users can fold up the mask to cover their nose when eating or drinking. The mask can then be unfolded to cover their mouths and nose after eating.

Image via Sokeel/Twitter.

Is it effective?

Although the mask has received a five-star rating online, many have questioned its efficacy.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair in epidemiology within Australia's Deakin University’s Institute for Health Transformation, told 9News that the nose mask probably makes a "marginal difference".

She explained that even though the masks were a "strange idea", they would be "better than nothing". However, the wearer would still be vulnerable to getting infected via their uncovered mouth.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that the nose is the easiest way for the virus to enter a person's body, as suggested by some studies.

Not the first nose mask

The kosk is not the first nose mask that has been created in this pandemic.

In 2020, a doctor from the pneumology department in Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital developed a similar mask prototype for health workers.

Researchers in Mexico also made a similar nose mask last year.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Sokeel/Twitter.

NTUC FairPrice will report to the police those who take its trolleys without returning them

It has come to this.

February 11, 2022, 05:04 AM

M'sian police called to investigate wrapped 'human-like' package that turned out to be a wax doll

False alarm.

February 11, 2022, 12:28 AM

You Tiao Man mascot can deliver you tiao bouquet to your S'pore date for S$68

Nightmare before Valentine's Day.

February 11, 2022, 12:19 AM

Prince Charles tests Covid-19 positive for 2nd time

The first time he tested positive was in March 2020.

February 10, 2022, 10:50 PM

10,686 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 1 more death

The weekly infection rate has risen to 2.26.

February 10, 2022, 10:11 PM

Your 2022 Guide to Road Sharing in S'pore – for Cyclists & Motorists

Safety on roads is a shared responsibility – Think of others too.

February 10, 2022, 07:45 PM

Depending on Parliament vote, charge & verdict, WP's Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap may lose seats

What are the implications of the COP's recommendations?

February 10, 2022, 07:36 PM

ERP rates increase by S$1 at 10 gantries along AYE & CTE, with effect from Feb. 14, 2022

Due to traffic congestion as more people return to work in office.

February 10, 2022, 06:40 PM

Pop-up riverside dining experience in S'pore with light display & dinner mains from S$22

Runs from now till Feb. 14.

February 10, 2022, 06:16 PM

Children aged 5 to 11 in S'pore have highest Covid-19 infection rate

Omicron affecting children more.

February 10, 2022, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.