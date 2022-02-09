SMRT bus captain shelters boarding passengers one by one during downpour

The bus captain of SMRT service 972 has warmed several hearts with a caring deed.

On the chilly afternoon of Feb. 6, where a downpour was hindering passengers from boarding and alighting his bus, the driver had gotten down to shelter each individual with an umbrella.

A Mothership reader who witnessed the scene at the Far East Plaza bus stop wrote in to commend the bus driver.

According to her, the heavy winds and torrential rain were felt even by those standing under the shelter.

However, the bus captain's act lifted the mood of not just the passengers, but also the onlookers.

The reader later shared her experience to social media, which you can view here:

The captain carefully ensures that each passenger gets on without getting caught in the rain.

Top image via Mothership reader