S'pore police & SCDF received 'several calls' regarding tremors, advise public to remain calm

Remain calm.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

A “very strong” 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia has resulted in tremors in the neighbouring countries of Singapore and Malaysia on the morning of Feb. 25.

Video courtesy of Kris Justin Daniel.

The police confirmed that there were 'several calls' made reporting these tremors.

The police advised members of the public who were indoors and felt the tremors to take cover under a table and keep away from items made of glass or any hanging objects.

They were also advised not to use the lift or any naked lights in case of a gas leak.

Those outdoors have been advised to keep away from buildings and overhead electric cables.

Here is their Facebook post.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also posted an update.

They gave a seven-point plan for what to do when encountering tremors indoors and advised the public to remain calm. They confirmed there were no reported injuries.

They also advised the public to "avoid dialling 995 or 999 to prevent the jamming of emergency lines; call the SCDF or Police only if there is an emergency".

Image from Kris Justin Daniel

