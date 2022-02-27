Back

S'porean among 12 people evacuated by M'sia from Ukraine

Singapore's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has thanked Malaysia for its assistance.

Matthias Ang | February 27, 2022, 04:34 PM

A Singaporean is among a group of 12 people that have been evacuated from Ukraine by Malaysia, following Russia's invasion.

According to a Facebook post by Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a convoy of nine Malaysians, two Ukrainian dependants and a Singaporean national arrived at the Korczowa-Krakovets border of Ukraine and Poland at 5.45am on Feb. 27 (Singapore time).

Source: Photo via Wisma Putra Facebook

The evacuation from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv was led by the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of Malaysia's Embassy in Ukraine, Fadhilah Daud.

They were received by two officials from the Embassy of Malaysia in Poland and will be proceeding onwards Warsaw.

Singapore's High Commission thanks Malaysia

Singapore's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has since thanked Malaysia for their assistance.

In a Facebook post put up on the same day, it said that it was "very grateful" to Malaysia's foreign ministry for their assistance amidst the difficult circumstances.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed!" it added.

The High Commission and Consulate-General also said:

"The situation in Ukraine remains deeply concerning. Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected."

 

What has Malaysia said about Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

On Feb. 25, Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob issued a statement saying that Malaysia is "seriously concerned" with the escalation of conflict in Ukraine.

In urging all parties to take steps to de-escalate the situation and prevent the loss of lives and destruction, Ismail added:

"At this critical juncture, every effort should be redoubled to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation based on international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

The statement also highlighted that 13 Malaysians had already left Ukraine in the past weeks and that the embassy was preparing to evacuate eight remaining Malaysians and two of their foreign dependants from Kyiv.

Top photo via Wisma Putra Facebook

 

