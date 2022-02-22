6-month-old S'pore-born panda Le Le annoys mum by trying to steal her food, she shoves him in face

Le Le, the panda cub born in Singapore on Aug. 14, 2021, has turned into an annoying fluff ball who is also a derp.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve put up a new video on Feb. 22 of the six-month-old panda to show how fast he has grown and how annoying he has become.

The post said: "Sometimes mommies need their me time too! 😂..."

Mother disciplines child

It showed Le Le trying to eat his mother's food, while she used the traditional One Arm Bugger Off defence to keep her son away from her meal, which looked like bamboo, and showed him his right to bear arms.

All the while she continued eating with food lodged firmly in her left paw.

At one point, Le Le's mother took a bit of her food and passed it to her right paw, as if wanting to offer it to her son.

But she dropped it instead and shoved him in the face, like all loving mothers would, as this is known as Asian Discipline.

Le Le then rolled over and curled up into a ball like the petulant floof he is, as if wishing he had gone extinct.

Le Le's antics have been well-documented, which provide a glimpse into why pandas almost ceased to exist in the wild, because all they do is appear defenseless, besides sleeping, eating and falling over all the time for fun.

Le Le has been meeting visitors at his nursery in River Wonders since Dec. 30, 2021.

Born on Aug. 14, he weighed only 200g -- about the size of four chicken eggs.

Follow and listen to our podcast here