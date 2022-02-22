Back

6-month-old S'pore-born panda Le Le annoys mum by trying to steal her food, she shoves him in face

From a jelly bean to an annoying fluff ball in 6 months.

Belmont Lay | February 22, 2022, 01:37 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Le Le, the panda cub born in Singapore on Aug. 14, 2021, has turned into an annoying fluff ball who is also a derp.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve put up a new video on Feb. 22 of the six-month-old panda to show how fast he has grown and how annoying he has become.

The post said: "Sometimes mommies need their me time too! 😂..."

Mother disciplines child

It showed Le Le trying to eat his mother's food, while she used the traditional One Arm Bugger Off defence to keep her son away from her meal, which looked like bamboo, and showed him his right to bear arms.

All the while she continued eating with food lodged firmly in her left paw.

At one point, Le Le's mother took a bit of her food and passed it to her right paw, as if wanting to offer it to her son.

But she dropped it instead and shoved him in the face, like all loving mothers would, as this is known as Asian Discipline.

Le Le then rolled over and curled up into a ball like the petulant floof he is, as if wishing he had gone extinct.

Le Le's antics have been well-documented, which provide a glimpse into why pandas almost ceased to exist in the wild, because all they do is appear defenseless, besides sleeping, eating and falling over all the time for fun.

Le Le has been meeting visitors at his nursery in River Wonders since Dec. 30, 2021.

Born on Aug. 14, he weighed only 200g -- about the size of four chicken eggs.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

I went to JC because I didn’t know what I wanted to do at 16. Now I wish I’d gone to Poly.

If I had the opportunity to turn back time, I would have chosen a different academic path.

February 22, 2022, 12:24 PM

S'porean badminton player, Loh Kean Yew, breaks into top 10 of world rankings for the first time

Congrats!

February 22, 2022, 12:17 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore quietly confident in dealing with Omicron wave

But a new mutation could be milder and that would be good news.

February 22, 2022, 11:48 AM

Over 1,200 cartons & 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized; 37-year-old man arrested

Court proceedings are ongoing.

February 22, 2022, 11:33 AM

S$45 durian-themed high tea at hidden cafe in Jalan Besar

It's actually quite near the MRT station.

February 22, 2022, 11:00 AM

Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine

Joe Biden condemned Putin's actions and said the US and its partners would respond.

February 22, 2022, 11:00 AM

Etude x Loacker makeup collection available on Shopee from Feb. 22, free wafers for first 500 customers

Make you look as sweet as the wafer biscuits.

February 22, 2022, 10:40 AM

New MRT trains arrive in S'pore to replace 1987 fleet. They're designed in Germany, made in China.

The 1987 trains in operation since MRT was a thing will be retired.

February 22, 2022, 03:10 AM

S'pore recorded 13,623 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Singapore has recorded 596,261 Covid-19 cases and 952 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

February 21, 2022, 10:48 PM

Market Street Hawker Centre to move from Cross St to new CapitaSpring building, opens in Apr. 2022

FYI.

February 21, 2022, 07:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.