Singapore Airlines hiring again after 2-year hiring freeze

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is hiring cabin crew again.

The restarting of recruitment for the national carrier comes after a two-year hiring freeze, CNA reported on Feb. 12, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply online.

Information provided on the SIA website read:

Online application is now open. Selected applicants will receive a link to complete a video interview online. Candidates who are shorlisted will be invited to attend our final interviews in February and March 2022.

A SIA spokesperson told CNA that former cabin crew can reapply to rejoin the company.

"They will similarly be shortlisted and selected based on merit and suitability for the role," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the hiring of cabin crew is to "meet manpower requirements" and replace cabin crew who have quit the last two years.

"Most of our pilots and cabin crew have returned to active duty with SIA," the airline said, adding that passenger services are adjusted to meet rising demand for air travel as a result of Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangements.

Background

SIA stopped hiring in February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It had to cut cost by offering cabin crew early release or retirement.

In September 2020, SIA Group also cut 4,300 positions across its three airlines, SIA, SilkAir and Scoot.

Top photos via Singapore Airlines website

