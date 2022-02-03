Back

S'pore Airlines listed among Fortune magazine's 50 Most Admired Companies in the world

The sky's not the limit, apparently.

Mandy How | February 03, 2022, 05:06 PM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has netted another win.

The national carrier is ranked No. 32 on Fortune magazine's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies, an annual list that ranks corporate reputation.

The magazine is also known for their Fortune 500 list, which has ranked U.S. companies by their revenue every year since 1955.

Some fun observations made by Fortune for the World's Most Admired Companies list:

  • Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft have ranked first, second, and third respectively for three years in a row.

  • Apple, the world's most valuable company, has topped the list for 15 consecutive years.

  • Pfizer vaulted all the way to the fourth position, appearing in the top 50 for the first time in 16 years.

Here's the top 10 companies:

  1. Apple

  2. Amazon.com

  3. Microsoft

  4. Pfizer

  5. Walt Disney

  6. Berkshire Hathaway

  7. Alphabet

  8. Starbucks

  9. Netflix

  10. JPMorgan Chase

Besides moving two places up this year, SIA has also come in first in its industry, as ranked by its industry peers.

On the overall Most Admired list, however, Delta Airlines (No. 18) and Southwest Airlines (No. 28) place ahead.

Fortune reports SIA's revenue at US$3,735 million (~S$5,033 million), with a profit of -US$1,223 (~-S$1,648 million).

In a media statement, SIA noted that this is the 20th time the airline has made it to the list.

They are also the highest ranked Asian company in the top 50, with Toyota being the other Asian company at No. 34.

Methodology

Fortune partners with global consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey some 3,700 executives, directors, and analysts across a range of industries.

Candidates are shortlisted from the Fortune 1,000 and Global 500 companies lists, as well as from other major non-U.S. companies.

The pool is then whittled down by revenues and rated on nine attributes:

  1. Ability to attract and retain talented people

  2. Quality of management

  3. Social responsibility to the community and the environment

  4. Innovativeness

  5. Quality of products or services

  6. Wise use of corporate assets

  7. Financial soundness

  8. Long-term investment value

  9. Effectiveness in doing business globally

The ratings SIA received are (1 being the best):

Top image via Singapore Airlines' Facebook page

