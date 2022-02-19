Video of SIA flight swerving & other planes landing in London during Storm Eunice gains 6.2 million views

"Go on then! Go on!" might be the kind of running commentary you expect at a football match, or in some sort of race.

Instead, British man Jerry Dyer has taken to applying vibrant play-by-play phrases to live streams of planes landing at Heathrow Airport in London.

The lively performance has gotten Dyer's Big Jet TV YouTube Channel 242,000 subscribers, while his latest video streaming arrivals at the airport amidst Storm Eunice has garnered over 6.2 million views at the time of writing.

In addition, clips of Dyer's videos have gone viral on social media, with one of Dyer shouting "fair play to this pilot — Oh! Easy son!" collecting 4.4 million views.

86,000 people are currently watching a live stream of a guy shouting GO ON THEN at pilots trying to land planes at Heathrow in #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/Oxa80Vtgeo — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) February 18, 2022

According to the BBC, Dyer's believes it's because the footage is "the most exciting stuff you can get".

"Big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports," he said in an interview with BBC Radio 2.

"Normally the conditions are calm and we have great shows we do for hours on end, people watching from all over the world.

But right now, these conditions with 70mph (112.6km/h) gusting winds, it's pretty intense. And what's great is you get to see the skill of the pilot, and how they manage to handle it."

Capturing an SIA flight

Dyer's latest video, live streamed on Feb. 18, even involves several Singapore Airline planes, including one that experienced a less than straightforward landing:

"Woaaaah! No way — the swing there," roared Dyer as the SQ306 Boeing 777 flight's tail swung out upon touch down.

"Oh my god, I gotta be honest with you man, when you're sitting on an aeroplane and it's got that amount of sway, it's just, just nuts man. Absolutely nuts."

"It's like you're in a washing machine," he added.

A few minutes earlier, the plane had aborted a landing attempt, presumably because Storm Eunice had rendered the conditions too unsafe.

That SQ306 eventually stuck the landing was not a given; several planes that day had to divert after failing to land on three attempts, said Dyer.

"Many planes are having to abort their landings," he explained. "It's a bumpy ride, You have to think of all those folks who are on the aircraft."

A love for planes

BBC reported that Dyer films his videos from the roof of a specially adapted van, having developed a love of planes while growing up near Heathrow.

His first foray into live streaming involved filming the landing of a plane piloted by Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson.

The positive feedback he'd gotten on social media from that stream eventually saw him posting similar content on YouTube.

Top image from Big Jet TV's YouTube Channel