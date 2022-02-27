Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakovsky enlists in reserve army to fight Russian invasion

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakovsky, who won four ATP titles, enlisted in the country's reserve army last week, before Russia's invasion, Reuters reported.

No prior military experience

Stakovsky, who won against Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, had no prior military experience before his enlistment.

Even so, the 36-year-old said that he has an experience "with a gun privately" and was willing to take up arms to defend his country against Russia's aggression.

"Of course I would fight," he said, as reported by Sky News.

"It's the only reason I'm trying to get back," he added.

"None of us believed this could happen, and yet it happened"

Stakhovsky also shared the situation regarding his family members, who are taking shelter in a basement.

"My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out," he said.

Stakhovsky added he speaks to them frequently.

"None of us believed this could happen, and yet it happened," he added, as reported by Sky News.

According to Reuters, other than the former tennis player, former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko also enlisted in the country's reserve army.

He said that the love for his country drove him to defend it.

Call for protest

Sky News reported that Stakhovsky also urged people in Europe to protest against the invasion.

"It makes the world of difference to our armed forces that they are not alone at least in a media environment, but let's be realistic here, it's been eight years of war with Russia, where was all of this for eight years?"

He added that none of the European leaders or the world "is ready to help".

"Once Ukraine is lost, we will resist," he added.

Top image via Sergiy Stakhovsky/Facebook