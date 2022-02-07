Back

School bus overturns along CTE, driver & children taken to hospital

The bus blocked off one lane along the slip road.

Belmont Lay | February 07, 2022, 02:49 PM

A mini school bus allegedly lost control and overturned at 8:10am on Feb. 7 along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE), at the slip road into Seletar West Link.

Nine people, including the driver, and passengers that included students, were injured and conveyed to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that two people were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital, while seven others were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

Bus badly damaged

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that the bus skidded and overturned.

It appeared to have blocked off one lane of the two lane slip road.

via

Damage sustained by the bus appeared extensive.

The roof and body of the bus were contorted, while the windshield was broken.

A big oil patch could also be seen on the ground.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

