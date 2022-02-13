Back

Waterway Point supermarket selling 10-litre beer for S$119.90, massive popcorn bottles for S$12.80

Bottoms up.

Lean Jinghui | February 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cheap booze and snacks galore is on offer at this supermarket franchise in Singapore.

10-litre beer keg at S$119.90

When Mothership visited Scarlett Supermarket (思家客) at Waterway Point on Feb. 13, 10-litre beer kegs were spotted on supermarket shelves, going for S$119.90 each.

The supermarket chain generally sells products imported directly from China.

Photo by Mothership.

The beer spotlighted is Lan Bao Shi Craft Beer, imported from Qingdao, in the eastern Shandong province.

Photo by Mothership.

What's cool about it is that you can dispense the beer directly from the keg. Here's how:

Photo by Mothership.

Two-litre beer barrels are also available and go for S$18.90 each at Scarlett Supermarket.

Photo by Mothership.

Via 思家客 Facebook

780g popcorn bottles at S$12.80

If you're not in beer-y spirits, you can indulge your sweet tooth instead.

Giant 780g popcorn bottles are available for S$12.80 each.

Via 思家客 Facebook

Via 思家客 Facebook

Via 思家客 Facebook

According to Scarlett Supermarket's Facebook, there are three popcorn flavours to choose from – Caramel, Butter, and Durian.

Each 780g bottle is 540mm tall and measures 170mm in width.

There's also a smaller version that weighs 260g, going for S$2.70.

Via 思家客 Facebook

Details of Scarlett Supermarket

According to its Facebook page, there are currently eight Scarlett Supermarket outlets in Singapore.

Here's the details for the one at Waterway Point:

Address: 83 Punggol Central, #B1-25 East Wing, Singapore 828761

Opening hours: 9am-11pm, daily

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images: Mothership and 思家客 Facebook 

Can you love more than 1 person at a time? Polyamorous couple answers our burning questions

Gabe and Elle have been dating for four years and practise polyamory, meaning they have other partners outside of their relationship. How do they do this?

February 13, 2022, 06:23 PM

Scanteak CEO shares why their teakwood furniture is worth its price & her belief in working with local talents

Keeping the brand relevant by bringing ideas from overseas and collaborating with local talents.

February 13, 2022, 05:33 PM

OK Chicken Rice in S'pore giving out free meals to anyone & everyone on Valentine's Day

Spreading the love — for chicken.

February 13, 2022, 05:32 PM

Comment: Easing Covid-19 restrictions in S'pore should be done sooner, not later

90% of the entire population has gotten two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

February 13, 2022, 04:51 PM

Olympic gold medallist Eileen Gu angers Chinese by saying VPN is 'literally free' to download

This was in response to a user who asked Gu why she was able to use Instagram, unlike those in China, and that she was receiving 'special treatment'.

February 13, 2022, 04:00 PM

WSJ op-ed argues for keeping shoes on inside the house, triggered netizens having none of it

Asians all over the world: !??!?

February 13, 2022, 02:56 PM

POFMA correction order issued to Wake Up S'pore over social media posts on Feb. 10 COP report

The order required Wake Up Singapore to carry correction notices alongside its posts, stating that the posts contain a false statement of fact.

February 13, 2022, 02:26 PM

Mazda driver angrily exits car at Punggol traffic junction after driver refused to give way to him

Tsk tsk.

February 13, 2022, 12:39 PM

Student, 19, dies after falling from height at NUS Cinnamon College

A spokesperson from Cinnamon College said that they are in touch with the student's family to provide support and assistance.

February 13, 2022, 12:00 PM

Unhealthy workaholic culture needs to change as long hours =/= hard work, says S'pore lawyer

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 13, 2022, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.