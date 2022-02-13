Waterway Point supermarket selling 10-litre beer for S$119.90, massive popcorn bottles for S$12.80

Cheap booze and snacks galore is on offer at this supermarket franchise in Singapore.

10-litre beer keg at S$119.90

When Mothership visited Scarlett Supermarket (思家客) at Waterway Point on Feb. 13, 10-litre beer kegs were spotted on supermarket shelves, going for S$119.90 each.

The supermarket chain generally sells products imported directly from China.

The beer spotlighted is Lan Bao Shi Craft Beer, imported from Qingdao, in the eastern Shandong province.

What's cool about it is that you can dispense the beer directly from the keg. Here's how:

Two-litre beer barrels are also available and go for S$18.90 each at Scarlett Supermarket.

780g popcorn bottles at S$12.80

If you're not in beer-y spirits, you can indulge your sweet tooth instead.

Giant 780g popcorn bottles are available for S$12.80 each.

According to Scarlett Supermarket's Facebook, there are three popcorn flavours to choose from – Caramel, Butter, and Durian.

Each 780g bottle is 540mm tall and measures 170mm in width.

There's also a smaller version that weighs 260g, going for S$2.70.

Details of Scarlett Supermarket

According to its Facebook page, there are currently eight Scarlett Supermarket outlets in Singapore.

Here's the details for the one at Waterway Point:

Address: 83 Punggol Central, #B1-25 East Wing, Singapore 828761

Opening hours: 9am-11pm, daily

