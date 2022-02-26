Back

Russian tank crushes Ukrainian civilian car, passers-by rescue conscious elderly driver

The incident appeared to have occurred when Russian troops were ambushed by Ukrainian soldiers.

Belmont Lay | February 26, 2022, 05:05 AM

A Russian tank crushed a moving car with a civilian inside on the streets of Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the Obolon district on Feb. 25, a day after the country was invaded.

The incident was caught on multiple videos.

One video showed the incident close up.

The woman filming the moment could be heard screaming off-camera when the tank crushed the car.

Another video showed the same incident but from a a higher vantage point.

One person off-camera could be heard gasping at the moment of impact.

The caption of this second video by Franak Viačorka, who is the senior advisor to human rights activist and Belarus politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, read: "In Ukraine, a Russian tank had driven over the civilian car. Terrifying footage. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine."

Elderly driver conscious and responsive when rescued

Miraculously, subsequent video footage showed that the elderly driver in the crushed car survived and was conscious as passers-by used basic tools to extract him from the wreckage, which had turned into twisted metal and folded tyres.

Ukrainian ambush of Russian forces

Hours after the videos were put up, it subsequently transpired that the Russian tank that crushed the civilian car was purportedly caught in an ambush set up by Ukrainian forces.

What happened

A longer video showing what happened before the tank crushed the civilian car has since been put up.

It showed a fierce gun battle on the streets of Kyiv between Ukrainian soldiers and at least one Russian soldier.

Viewer discretion is advised

The following video and remaining portions of this article contain media and descriptions of gun violence and the death of a soldier. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ukrainian forces ambushed and killed Russian soldier

As seen in the longer video above, a Russian military vehicle was reportedly caught in an ambush and came to a halt.

The driver of the military truck was suspected to have been hit and incapacitated.

When it stopped completely, the ambush escalated into a gun fight on the streets of a residential neighbourhood.

Russian soldier tried to take cover

A Ukrainian solder is seen by the white van, while the Russian soldier had fallen to the ground from the back of the military vehicle, as he tried to take cover by the wheels.

Gun fire could be heard throughout the two-minute video.

Russian soldier shot at from the back and front

At the 23-second mark of the video, it became apparent that the Russian soldier was getting shot at from his front as well, as rounds could be seen ricocheting off the right-hand side of the military vehicle.

Moment tank crushed car caught in video

At the 1-minute 20-second mark, the Russian tank could be seen crushing the civilian car in the background.

Various comments in the Twitter thread pointed out that the tank crushing the car could have be an accident as the other Russian troops caught in the ambush might have been trying to escape and lost control of their tank.

All this while, it was not clear if the Russian soldier on the ground taking cover had been hit, but he appeared less mobile and had his back on the ground as opposed to before when could still be seen adjusting his body rapidly.

Ukrainian soldier moved in

At the 1-minute 50-second mark, the Ukrainian soldier who was by the white van moved to the side of the Russian soldier and shot him multiple times.

Another Ukrainian soldier shot downed soldier again

Another Ukrainian soldier then showed up and shot the downed Russian soldier from the front multiple times.

