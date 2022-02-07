Customers say bye after Rich & Good Cake Shop raises Swiss roll prices by 20%-30%

The popular Rich and Good Cake Shop in Singapore is losing fans over a recent price increase.

Famous for its soft and fluffy Swiss rolls, the brand rose to fame for making affordable cakes out of its Kandahar Street store.

In Facebook and Instagram posts on Jan. 5, 2022, Rich and Good thanked its customers for their support in 2021, and announced that prices of their products will be revised from Jan. 16, 2022.

The increase was due to the rising costs of ingredients and packages, the post explained, adding that they have tried their best to maintain current prices.

"Unfortunately, consecutive price increases of raw materials and freight charges have left us with little option but to revise our prices to cover some of these costs."

Here are the updated prices:

In comparison, here are its prices in April 2019, taken at the Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

With the latest price list, the Swiss rolls no longer have a tiered pricing, going from S$9 - S$10 to S$12 across all flavours.

This marks a 20 to 30 per cent increase per roll.

Previously, an assortment of four flavours sold at S$20, while the shop's set for Chinese New Year 2022 costs S$28, up by 40 per cent.

The flavours for the latter are more exotic.

Prices for its walnut and carrot cakes, as well as pandan and orange chiffon cakes, remain the same.

Unsatisfied customers

However, the main issue that customers raised was not the higher prices per se, but the drop in quality despite paying more.

Although the Rich and Good uploaded the announcement more than a month prior, some comments that swamped the post were as recent as one to two days ago.

One (ex)-patron asked outright for alternatives.

While others reminisced about even older times, where prices started from S$6.

One commenter implored the brand to reflect on all the feedback provided.

Top image by Mandy How