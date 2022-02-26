S'pore Red Cross pledges to give US$100,000 for Ukraine relief & launches public fundraising

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has launched a public fundraising appeal in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Pledged US$100,000 to Ukraine

The public fundraiser is in addition to the US$100,000 (S$135,345) that the humanitarian organisation has pledged to support the ongoing humanitarian operations mounted by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Funds raised will go towards providing relief supplies, including hygiene kits, family kits, and household kits for those displaced by the conflict.

The public fundraiser will run from now till May 31.

3 million people need help

According to SRC, an estimated 3 million people in Ukraine rely on humanitarian aid and 850,000 are displaced.

It added that the number of internally displaced persons and humanitarian needs is "expected to increase massively as the conflict continues to intensify".

Around 30 per cent of the people in need are elderly.

SRC has also activated its "Restoring Family Links" service to assist Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disasters with whom they have difficulty in contacting.

How to donate

Here's how you can donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Response:

Online donation

Donate via Giving.sg, DonorBox, Donation Portal, iRaiser and Benevity.

PayNow

PayNow to UEN: S86CC0370EFR2 and key in the amount you would like to donate.

Alternatively, you can scan this QR code:

Input "Ukraine Crisis" under Bill Reference.

Fund Transfer

Select "Transfer Money", go to "One-Time Transfer", click "To other bank" and key in "Singapore Red Cross".

Select "HSBC (Corporate)". enter account number: 142038546002 and key in the amount you would like to donate.

Input "Ukraine Crisis" under Comments.

Cheque donation

Make the cheque payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society", to be posted to Red Cross Home, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486.

Leave your name, postal address and indicate "Ukraine Crisis" at the back of the cheque.

Top image from Anastasia Alyokhina/ICRC.