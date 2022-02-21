Tree falls on car in Punggol cracking windscreen during Feb. 20 heavy rain trapping driver inside

Several parts of Singapore experienced a sudden downpour on Feb. 20 afternoon.

The torrential rain caused a tree to snap and fall onto a car at the car park driveway near Block 289C Punggol Place.

A video shared by a Mothership reader showed that the car under the fallen tree with Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel using equipment to break the tree up.

A photo shared with Mothership also showed that a tree branch had broken the windscreen of the car.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a call for assistance at the said location on Feb. 20 at around 3:15pm.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found trapped in the driver's seat of the car.

The person was rescued by SCDF eventually and no injuries were reported.

