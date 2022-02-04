Story about 8-year-old girl kidnapped at shopping mall in S'pore is false: Police

The police have issued a statement to clarify claims made in recent posts about an eight-year-old girl supposedly kidnapped during a visit to shopping malls in Singapore.

The post

According to an image, the post on Feb. 3 had claimed that the eight-year-old girl, Julie S., was kidnapped during a visit to shopping malls in Singapore.

She had allegedly been with her parents and brother when she was abducted in the mall, at about 10am on Feb. 2, 2022.

The post stated that "everything was recorded by a camera".

It even quoted a "local" policeman saying Interpol had been contacted and was working with the Singapore police on the case.

False claim

In a Facebook post on Feb. 4, the Singapore Police Force have since debunked the claim, and confirmed that the posts were false.

The police added that they had not received any information of any person being kidnapped for the period stated and had found "articles of similar content involving other countries circulating online".

In their Facebook post, the police also shared that they take a "serious view" of false claims that cause public alarm.

"The Police would like to advise members of the public not to participate in the spreading of unverified information and to be responsible when posting or sharing any information online", it stated.

Top images via SPF Facebook