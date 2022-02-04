PM Lee says Wordle a fun way to keep the mind engaged, recommends Chinese & Malay versions

Wordle, the fun little online word puzzle game that has taken the world by storm, has found a fan in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Feb. 3, PM Lee shared a Facebook post commenting on the popularity of the game, and noting that some ministries have taken to the Wordle format to "liven up" government messaging.

Our Wordle of the day – did you manage to get yours right today?



Don’t forget to #ClearYourTable after eating at our hawker centres, coffeeshops and food courts.



P.S. You don’t have to clean your table, as cleaners will be cleaning and sanitising tables. pic.twitter.com/2l6AokyBs6 — NEA (@NEAsg) January 28, 2022

In addition, PM Lee let everyone know that there are also Chinese and Malay versions of the game.

"I was also pleasantly surprised to find out that there are Chinese and Malay versions of the game. Give it a go — a simple but fun way to keep the mind engaged."

The links can be found here:

Original: https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

Chinese: https://cheeaun.github.io/chengyu-wordle/

Malay: https://www.projecteugene.com/katapat.html

From fun little game to global trend

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, who loves word games.

Released to the public in Oct. 2021, it saw a surge in popularity, with as many as 300,000 users by Dec. 2021.

The game was recently bought by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Wardle has said the game will remain free to play, despite the sale.

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

Top image from PM Lee's Facebook and NEA Twitter.

