PM Lee: Low Thia Khiang 'must be saddened' by the situation & what his successor has done

PM Lee said that what has happened is a betrayal of what WP claimed it stood for.

Martino Tan | February 15, 2022, 06:28 PM

Former chief of the Workers’ Party (WP) Low Thia Kiang set a different tone for the party and "must be saddened that, instead, this is what his successor (Pritam Singh) has done", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his speech on Feb.15 at the debate on the two motions related to the Committee of Privileges (COP) report.

The report investigating the lie spoken in parliament by former WP MP Raeesah Khan, released last Thursday (Feb.10), had recommended that she be fined and for Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh to be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigations.

Betrayal of what WP claimed it stood for

In his speech, PM Lee said that Low was 'a formidable political opponent, but a patriotic Singaporean'.

He added that Low hoped that the WP could help to build a First-World parliament for Singapore.

Hence, PM Lee said that what has happened is a betrayal of what WP claimed it stood for.

Low stepped down as WP's secretary-general in 2018.

He is the longest-serving opposition MP in Singapore.

He served 29 years as a member of parliament and 17 years as WP Sec-Gen.

Low's response to the COP report

In his speech, PM Lee noted that judging by Low’s public comments, Low is confident the party can ride this out.

Low was asked by Shin Min Daily News on Friday, Feb. 11 if he would come out of retirement to lead the opposition party again in the wake of its current troubles.

Without giving too much away, Low said in Mandarin: "It's up to the residents to ask me, and I'll tell them more."

He also emphasised that there are many talented people in WP, and there is no need to worry.

PM Lee: 'Not a setback for our democracy either'

However, PM Lee said that the incident need not be a setback for Singapore's democracy.

However, that is provided "Singh and his colleagues" were held accountable for "dishonouring" the standards of parliament and possibly breaking the law, PM Lee said.

Top photo via GovSG YouTube and Workers' Party YouTube

