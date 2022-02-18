Back

Portion of chargeable income of above S$500,000 to be taxed at higher rate: Budget 2022

Part of a progressive tax system.

Sulaiman Daud | February 18, 2022, 05:14 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced changes to Singapore's tax system in his Budget 2022 statement.

Currently, those who earn more than S$320,000 have to pay a personal income tax rate of 22 per cent.

Going forward, with effect from the Year of Assessment 2024, those earning more than S$500,000 to S$1 million will pay an income tax rate of 23 per cent for the portion of chargeable income in excess of S$500,000.

Those earning more than S$1 million will pay an income tax of 24 per cent for the portion of chargeable income in excess of S$1 million.

"The portion of chargeable income in excess of S$500,000 up to S$1 million dollars will be taxed at 23 per cent, while that in excess of S$1 million will be taxed at 24 per cent, both up from 22 per cent today."

This increase is expected to affect the top 1.2 per cent of personal income taxpayers and will raise S$170 million of additional tax revenue per year.

Top image from Pexels.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All companies in S'pore with foreign workers must pay local employees minimum qualifying salary of S$1,400

As part of the Government's plan to uplift lower-wage workers.

February 18, 2022, 05:00 PM

Taxi ends up along Ulu Pandan Park Connector Dover

When your GPS assumes you are a bicycle.

February 18, 2022, 04:45 PM

S'pore to increase carbon tax by 5 times in 2024

There will be support measures for businesses and households to adjust to this transition.

February 18, 2022, 04:33 PM

Minimum qualifying salary of new EP applicants to be raised to S$5,000 from Sep. 1, 2022

There are also changes to S Pass and work permit policies.

February 18, 2022, 04:24 PM

S'pore will invest in tech such as 6G, upgrade broadband infrastructure to increase speeds by around 10 times

New tech.

February 18, 2022, 04:06 PM

Eligible SMEs to receive S$1,000 payout per local employee, capped at S$10,000 per firm

SME

February 18, 2022, 03:44 PM

S'pore economy 'rebounded strongly', resident unemployment down to 'close to pre-Covid' levels: Lawrence Wong

Wong said that the economy should grow by 3 to 5 per cent in 2022.

February 18, 2022, 03:40 PM

Knife-wielding man at Clementi charged with criminal intimidation & voluntarily causing hurt

A police officer shot him as the knife wielding man as he felt an imminent threat.

February 18, 2022, 03:30 PM

Billionaire heiress Kim Lim's S$2 million betrothal gifts include Hermès bags, Rolex watches, gold bars

The gifts are meant for the bride's family and friends.

February 18, 2022, 03:05 PM

1,100 Porsches, 189 Bentleys & other luxury cars on cargo ship on fire out at sea off Portugal

Rich people problems.

February 18, 2022, 02:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.