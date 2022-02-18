Back

Animated parakeet family draws over 100 bird enthusiasts to Pasir Ris Park

The fully-grown juveniles fledged with no difficulties.

Zi Shan Kow | February 18, 2022, 02:07 PM

A pair of juvenile parakeets and their parents in Pasir Ris Park have recently captured the attention of bird enthusiasts island-wide.

Animated parakeet family of four

The tight-knit family could be seen near the carpark, in a tree cavity that the adult parakeets chose as their nesting spot.

Images by Lucy Tan/Facebook.

The loving family could be seen together when it was feeding time.

The chicks would peek their heads out to receive meals from their parents, and the responsible adults are happy to oblige.

Image courtesy of William Khaw/Facebook.

Image courtesy of Alex Han.

Rain or shine, the eager juveniles could be heard chirping loudly and vying for more food when the parents were around.

 
The two parakeet chicks nestle close to each other in the cavity, almost standing on top of each other.

In the little cubbyhole, they also seemed to be get along well.

Image by Sangmen Wong/Facebook.

Image by Ang Hwee Yong/Facebook.

Attracted more than a hundred bird enthusiasts

The parakeet family's tree cavity coincidentally faces a large patch of grass, which presented bird photographers with the perfect angle and space to snap shot after shot of the adorable family.

Image by Teo Che Eng/Facebook.

Photographer Alex Han told Mothership that the parakeet family attracted over a hundred birdwatchers and photographers.

According to him, it is difficult to find this sort of parakeet nesting -- the nest was beautiful, open and not too high up for photography.

He added that bird enthusiasts were keen to get a shot of the entire family, and would wait for hours for the parents to come by and feed the chicks.

Fledglings leave nest

The hardworking parents brought the children food for days, and encouraged them to fledge when they were ready.

Image by Lucy Tan/Facebook.

After days of tender and loving care, the chicks were soon ready to leave the nest.

The first juvenile took its first flight on Feb. 12, under the watchful eyes of one parent.

Image by Alex Han/Facebook.

Image by Alex Han/Facebook.

Not willing to be left behind, the last chick finally fledged on Feb. 14.

Image by Roger Boey Photos/Facebook.

About Red-breasted parakeets

Red-breasted parakeets are common residents in Singapore.

These parakeets are not native to Singapore, but successfully bred in the wild after being released as pets.

They have bright green feathers with salmon-colored chests, gray-blue heads, and black mustaches.

Well-adapted to rural and urban landscapes, their numbers are on the rise locally.

They also compete with native species for tree cavities, according to the National Parks Board.

Another Pasir Ris Park family

Top images by Alex Han and Teo Che Eng.

