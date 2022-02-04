No Signboard owes Centrepoint & PLQ Mall landlords S$176,000 in rental arrears & other payments

Restaurant operator No Signboard owes landlords more than S$176,000 in arrears for rentals and other payments due.

Details about the non-payments were reported by The Edge Singapore on Feb. 3.

The F&B group has received letters of demand from lawyers representing the landlords.

No Signboard operates two Mom's Touch Chicken & Burger fast-food outlets in The Centrepoint Singapore and PLQ Mall.

Details of amount owed

Landlord of The Centrepoint Singapore: Frasers Property Centrepoint

Amount owed: S$12,161.10

No Signboard's wholly owned subsidiary Hawker QSR occupies a unit at the basement of this mall.

Landlord of PLQ Mall, Paya Lebar Quarter: Milano Central

Amount owed: S$163,965.56

No Signboard's wholly owned subsidiary Hawker QSR occupies a unit at the first floor of this mall.

No Signboard has retained Messrs Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP as counsel to advise the group on these claims, The Edge reported.

Claims have material adverse impact on group

Its board is of the view that these claims will have a material adverse impact on the group's financial position and performance, No Signboard said in a bourse filing on Feb. 3 night, The Edge added.

The company is listed on the Singapore Exchange.

A week before this latest development, No Signboard Holdings requested on Jan. 24 to convert its Jan. 19 trading halt to a voluntary trading suspension.

It said it was unable to demonstrate that it could continue as a going concern.

Top photos via LittleTinySun & Google Maps