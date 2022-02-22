Nightbirde, 31, who wowed 'America’s Got Talent' audience, dies of cancer

Jane Marczewski, the singer known as Nightbirde who received the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent in 2021, died on Sunday, Feb. 20 following a battle with cancer. She was 31.

Marczewski captured viewers’ hearts and became an overnight sensation with her performance of It’s OK, an original song about her struggles.

She explained: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

Clearly moved by her performance, Cowell told Marczewski, “Your voice is stunning. Absolutely stunning.”

At the time of her audition, she said she had a 2 per cent chance of survival.

Could not continue after audition

Unfortunately, she could not proceed further with her AGT journey following the audition.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” Marczewski announced in August 2021.

“I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it -- but we knew that already.”

Was reportedly better

In November 2021, the singer said in an update during a CNN interview that her treatment was going well, if not a bit slowly.

“It’s happening slow little by little, day by day. I’m getting a little better,” she said.

“I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there disappeared. A bunch of the big stuff has gone down in size so we’re on the way.”

Final Instagram post

In her final Instagram post on Jan. 12, Marczewski wrote, “Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright.”

